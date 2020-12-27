Close to Home: Banning natural gas pays climate dividends

The American Gas Association brags that a new customer is hooked up every minute of every day, 365 days per year. Imagine if the coal industry bragged about how many mountains it destroyed or the pharmaceutical industry bragged about high levels of prescription drugs in our water supply — it is entirely unconscionable.

Methane, one of the key ingredients in natural gas, has an outsized impact on climate change and air pollution — far more than carbon. Yet somehow the fossil fuel industry has sheltered natural gas from the public scorn and regulation it deserves. As a result, in 2019 natural gas passed coal and transportation as the fastest-growing source of global pollution.

While the Golden State is a leader in many areas of climate action, California is a major U.S. gas market. We are the nation’s second-largest consumer of natural gas (behind Texas) and the leader in new gas service hookups. And because roughly 90% of the gas we consume is imported from out of state, we drive the expansion of gas fracking nationwide.

California has strong outdoor air regulations, but the states where fracking is most prevalent do not. Simply put, California’s lust for natural gas is indirectly responsible for poisoning rural America’s water supplies, soil and air. This is the disgusting underbelly of California’s “climate leadership.”

Moreover, while California may be a leader on outdoor air quality regulations, the state has been negligent on indoor air quality surrounding gas stoves and ventilation systems. As a result, 12 million Californians breathe air in their homes that would be considered illegal outdoors. And this isn’t new information.

The Schwarzenegger administration commissioned a study on indoor air quality issues associated with gas cooking. The report’s findings were startling, so much so that its final recommendation was “consider microwaving food when possible.” Despite the alarming findings, California still doesn’t have adequate indoor air quality regulations, and 1 in 7 children misses school due to respiratory illnesses.

Common sense tells us that when you are trying to get out of a hole, the first step is to stop digging. This means we must stop expanding the natural gas distribution network and hooking up new buildings to it. In addition to the climate benefits, all-electric new construction is cheaper than building with natural gas because builders can avoid the entire cost of permitting and installing gas lines in buildings.

Moreover, building new infrastructure is one of the most profitable revenue streams in the gas industry’s business model — far more profitable than selling gas. Easy access to low-cost capital is critical to their profitability. Thus, stopping expansion threatens gas company profitability and attractiveness to banks and other investors. It also helps catalyze the market for electric appliances.

Thankfully, a growing number of California cities, including Windsor and Santa Rosa, are prohibiting gas in new buildings. The current count is 40 cities, and it’s likely that 40% of California’s population could live in a city that has stopped expanding the gas network by the end of 2021.

If you are wondering what a little California city can do about climate change, the answer is a lot. Governments and investors around the globe are paying attention.

For instance, in the past 12 months a half-dozen states have publicly acknowledged that they must get gas out of buildings. The state of California is considering an all-electric building code starting as early as 2022, and France and the United Kingdom announced they would stop hooking new buildings up to the gas system as soon as 2021.

Even PG&E, a gas utility, has accepted that the future won’t include natural gas and is supporting local government gas bans and trying to retire its existing gas infrastructure. This is a big deal.

Let’s grow the movement. Every city in Sonoma County, and the county, should move swiftly to ban natural gas in new construction. This is a simple no-regrets climate policy, and if Sonoma County isn’t willing to lead on banning natural gas, we should stop acting like we care about climate change.

Brian Barnacle was elected to the Petaluma City Council in November.

