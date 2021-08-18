Close to Home: Biden’s legacy of failure

Since Jan. 20 of this year, we have witnessed a litany of gaffes by our commander in chief. Let’s take a closer look.

One of his first acts in office was to block the Keystone pipeline, immediately costing Americans thousands of jobs. That was followed a few months later by his decision to allow Vladimir Putin to finish building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Germany and Russia, splitting Europe. Have you been to the gas station lately? What about the grocery store? Inflation is running rampant, but our leader doesn’t seem to care.

The back and forth with the mask mandate makes one’s head spin, especially in light of what’s occurring at our Southern border. How can he say how important masks are yet allow thousands of unmasked, untested immigrants to enter our country?

Mick Menendez

In the past couple of days, we have witnessed the fall of Afghanistan, leaving thousands at risk. No surprise that in May 2019, Robert Gates, who served as defense secretary for President Barack Obama, said that “Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

On Monday, we saw the president trying to pass blame for the Afghan debacle to others, as opposed to taking responsibility as a leader does.

Wonder what happens to the countless weapons we paid for? Those weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban, new state-of-the art killing machines that will be used against American sympathizers and their families.

Where was the plan, Mr. President? What’s the likelihood that some of those recently freed from prison will attempt crossing our Southern border? Please start putting America and Americans first, our lives depend on it. Don’t let your wokeness be your downfall.

Mick Menendez, the director of advanced planning for Pacific Advisors, is a community member of The Press Democrat editorial board.

