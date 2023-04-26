Close to Home: Breaking young hearts at the fair

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The Shasta District Fair that went to extreme lengths to take a little girl’s beloved goat to slaughter is not the only county fair to be heedless of young hearts. Such brutality has happened at our Sonoma County fair as well.

About a dozen years ago, I read about a pig named Rosie. Rosie was being raised by a teenage girl who was in FFA. There were pictures of Rosie and her pal sleeping together in the barn, of the girl hugging her and the pair going for walks. I swear that Rosie was smiling in the photos.

I couldn’t bear for this pig, who had been raised as a pet, to be killed. So I called some friends in animal welfare for help. One agreed to accompany me to the auction, one to transport Rosie and one to house her on her ranch.

When we arrived at the fair, we searched for Rosie. We told the young woman we wanted to rescue her pig. Her eyes got big and she yelled, “Yes! Please save her!” Another young woman cried out, “Please save my pig, too!”

Sadly, we couldn’t afford to buy more than one pig. And there wasn’t even one happy ending because, while I won Rosie in a rousing bidding war, paid $1,400 and celebrated with the young woman who had raised and loved her, rescuing animals at auction is against the fair’s rules.

My only choice was where should a dead Rosie be delivered for butchering; a live Rosie leaving the fairgrounds was out of the question. This was impressed on me by fair authorities, who prevailed on someone else to buy Rosie and refunded my credit card.

Rosie’s best friend sobbed, my friend and I felt terrible, and the pig was slaughtered that afternoon. While I was guilty of raising her hopes, the fair was guilty of dashing them. Why?

If a young person becomes attached to an animal they’re raising and wants to buy it back, why shouldn’t they be allowed to? Because other kids would want to? So what?

Why is the animal ag community willing to traumatize young people? Does their unhealthy quest for a slab of meat on every plate justify the harm they cause to some kids? Where is their compassion?

My heart goes out to the young girl whose goat was cruelly wrested from her by Shasta County fair officials. And to Rosie, who deserved better right here in Sonoma County.

Sheri Cardo lives in Petaluma and is an advocate for animals and the environment.

