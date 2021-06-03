Close to Home: California can’t go back on telehealth

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

When the COVID-19 crisis hit our state we all were forced to adapt our daily routines, including how we visited the doctor for regular care.

To help with accessing care, the state emergency order issued in March 2020 authorized flexibilities that allowed health care providers to use telehealth, including audio and video visits, to connect with patients safely. Providers, such as Planned Parenthood, rapidly expanded telehealth. And since doing this, their experience has shown that patients overwhelmingly prefer the option of telehealth visits, including audio visits.

Unfortunately, the expansion of telehealth coverage made possible last year will be undone when the emergency order expires. This will jeopardize access to vital health care for millions of Californians, unless state policy and budget changes are made.

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry

Joaquin Arambula

We cannot go back. That’s why we are working with a coalition of health care providers and patient advocacy groups around the state to pass Assembly Bill 32, which has gained bipartisan support. The bill would require the state Department of Health Care Services to extend the telehealth flexibilities and ensure patients continue to have access to care by maintaining adequate reimbursement for telehealth services in Medi-Cal. AB 32 cleared the Assembly on Wednesday and goes next to the state Senate.

We know that telehealth can make the difference between a healthy life and one weakened by ailments. What health care providers have experienced is supported by recent reports that found high satisfaction with telehealth visits among patients with low incomes. Some patients found it easier to keep these appointments compared to in-person ones, and others indicated that they would prefer the option of phone or video visits to continue beyond the pandemic. And telehealth can make a crucial difference for patients with transportation issues, child care challenges or who live in rural communities and isolated, disadvantaged areas.

In addition to the policy change we are seeking, we need an investment from the state to ensure that telehealth remains a reality for all Californians. It is critical that the state budget reflects California’s values by that ensuring Medi-Cal beneficiaries have coverage for telehealth care comparable to that of patients with commercial insurance.

Unfortunately, in the May revision of the fiscal 2021-22 budget, the Department of Health Care Services’ proposal did not reflect the policies outlined in AB 32 to continue telehealth flexibilities, give patients the choice to access health care the way they prefer and reimburse providers equitably for the services provided. Without this investment, Californians will lose access to care available to them during the pandemic.

The Department of Health Care Services’ proposal inexplicably falls short — and in fact reduces — access to audio visits in telehealth services. It falls short in continuing to fully cover those services once the pandemic orders are lifted, even though we know access to telehealth is effectively reducing disparities.

As stated by the California Health Benefits Review Program analysis of AB 32, creating parity in telehealth access between Medi-Cal and commercial plans “would decrease income disparities in access to health care and health outcomes by reducing delays in in-person care for some conditions (appointments, diagnoses, treatment), as well as providing equal access to all modalities of care.”

Cutting provider rates for what we know is a vital service now accessible to more than 14 million Californians is a step backward in the fight for health equity. Rather, we must continue to make health care accessible and affordable for those who need it most and actively work to reduce disparities that have been laid bare by COVID-19. We cannot go back to an already divided health care delivery system.

The Legislature is committed to working with the governor to take the lessons learned from the pandemic and ensure the final budget does more to address the inequities in the system, rather than putting barriers back up to access.

To address health equity in our state, we must create equal opportunity for patients to access health care. It doesn’t matter where you live or how much money you earn. And, it doesn’t matter if you have commercial insurance, Medi-Cal, or no insurance — all Californians deserve equal access to health care, including telehealth and reimbursement of those services so health providers can afford to make them available.

Because the worst health care is no health care.

Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, represents the 4th state Assembly District. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, represents the 31st Assembly District.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.