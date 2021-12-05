Close to Home: Choosing a new county school chief

In 2022, voters will choose a new Sonoma County superintendent of schools, as Steve Herrington is retiring after 12 years in the post. The new superintendent will join a governance team with the Sonoma County Office of Education’s five elected trustees. The office provides fiscal oversight to the county’s 40 school districts as well as other services requested by districts, helping them serve our county’s 66,000 public school students.

Unlike school district boards who hire superintendents, county boards must trust the voters to select a capable public education leader who will respect the leadership and responsibilities of the board.

Having served nine years on the county Board of Education, representing Sonoma Valley and east Santa Rosa, I want to share what I’m looking for in a superintendent. First, let me explain what the board does. We don’t have direct authority over school districts. We work in an advocacy role, alongside the superintendent, for county education initiatives. We are responsible for approving the county office’s budget, and we decide the superintendent’s salary. We oversee the county’s court and community schools to ensure students who’ve been expelled or placed in juvenile detention continue to receive a rigorous education. And we are the appeals board for student expulsions, interdistrict transfers and charter school petition denials.

This list could be longer, but here are the top skills I’m seeking in a superintendent:

Strong collaborator: The superintendent works with numerous stakeholders, with multiple perspectives and interests. Whether it’s organizing the voice of the county’s 40 school district superintendents, working with the county health officer on COVID response, seeking the business community’s involvement with college and career readiness programs, the superintendent must have exceptional collaboration skills to develop high quality services that meet our students’ educational needs. I’m particularly interested in a superintendent who values the board as a collaborative partner.

Trusted adviser: This is where deep experience as a school leader is critical. District superintendents have turned to Herrington for guidance and counsel when they face challenges. Having a county superintendent who can be a sounding board helps district superintendents be more effective.

Skilled fiscal manager: The superintendent is responsible for overseeing he county office’s budget and is mandated by the state to provide fiscal oversight of school districts. Districts submit their budgets to the county superintendent, who makes sure they are fiscally sound.

Experienced crisis manager: During the past four years, Sonoma County has experienced a string of natural disasters in addition to the pandemic. Time and again, Herrington and his staff have helped districts navigate their way forward.

Ability to seek solutions to changing needs: After the 2017 wildfires, the county office launched its behavioral health division to assist schools with providing mental health support to students and staff. This is one example of Herrington and his staff creating a program to respond to districts’ needs. Declining enrollment, school staff shortages in all positions and changing academic standards are some of the conditions that will require a superintendent who can address changing needs.

In conclusion, I want to recognize Herrington’s service and dedication to students. I also want to stress how important it is for the superintendent to work as a teammate with the board. I’ve had the privilege of working with county board members from throughout the state. Students and school districts suffer when boards and superintendents don’t get along, and the entire education community benefits when the superintendent and board work in harmony.

Gina Cuclis is a member of the Sonoma County Board of Education. She lives in Sonoma.

