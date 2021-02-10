Close to Home: Choosing war or diplomacy with Iran

When the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, it squandered a vital opportunity to tamp down the potential for yet another war in the Middle East. The deal involved intensive work by thousands of scientists, government officials, think tanks and political leaders in multiple countries — the United States, Iran, the U.K., European Union, Russia, China, France and Germany — over a four-year period. Experts worldwide have called it one of the most successful nonproliferation agreements in the history of nuclear weapons development.

Nonetheless, the Iran deal — the subject of an upcoming World Affairs Council of Sonoma County webinar — was opposed by hard-liners in the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Why? What they wanted — and still want — is regime change in Iran, the better to secure economic and political dominance in the region.

In a disingenuous rebuttal, political hard-liners here continue to voice the mantra that the deal “didn’t go far enough,” playing on widespread ignorance of its purpose. It was never about changing the behavior of the Islamic regime, constraining its support of proxy militias in the region, its burgeoning ballistic missile program or Iranian provocations in the region or abroad.

Donna Brasset-Shearer

The point of the agreement was removing a potential nuclear weapons program from an enemy state. The 10-year time frame constraining Iran from seeking to develop a nuclear arsenal was meant to afford an opening during which the U.S. and Iran might work to address long-standing offenses on both sides.

Also seemingly forgotten by opponents — perhaps willfully — the agreement honored the 1968 Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty to which Iran is a signatory. Following the atomic bombing of Japan in 1945, a majority of countries agreed that the incremental elimination of nuclear weapons was the only rational response to the existential threat such weapons posed to humanity itself.

It hasn’t been lost on Iran (or others) that those who haven’t signed or withdrew from the nonproliferation treaty — Israel, India and Pakistan and North Korea, all of which have nuclear arsenals — haven’t experienced the rebuke or intrusive inspections that Iran agreed to, or that countries without nuclear weapons (Libya and Iraq) were subject to attack by U.S.-led coalitions.

The Trump administration’s exit from the Iran deal invited Iran’s return to uranium enrichment and its attack on Saudi oil fields in 2019; the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in 2020 followed by Iran’s attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq; and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in November.

A return to the Iran deal will be arduous. For Iran, there is no guarantee that the U.S. won’t elect another hard-liner in the Trump mode in four years. But as nonproliferation expert Joe Cirincione said: “The alternative to this deal is war, and that could quickly escalate to the kind of cataclysm in the Middle East that would make the war in Iraq and Afghanistan look like warmup acts.”

Note: The World Affairs Council of Sonoma County will present a webinar on a return to the Iran Deal at 4 p.m. on Feb. 18. For more information, visit wacsc.org

Donna Brasset-Shearer, a cultural anthropologist, taught courses on Iran at Sonoma State University, the University of San Francisco and UC Berkeley. She lives in Petaluma.

