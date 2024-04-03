Close to Home: Connect with your community at the library

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Come celebrate National Library Week at Sonoma County Library, from April 7-13. The theme this year is “Ready, Set, Library!” National Library Week honors the invaluable contributions of libraries and library workers and serves as a reminder of the essential role libraries play in fostering literacy, promoting lifelong learning and serving as centers for knowledge dissemination and cultural enrichment.

In an ever-changing world, libraries are truly special places where you can connect with others, learn new skills and focus on what matters most.

One of the core themes of National Library Week is inclusivity. Libraries serve as democratic institutions that welcome people from all ways of life, regardless of age, background or socioeconomic status. They provide a safe and welcoming environment where anyone can access information, pursue their passions and be inspired.

Sonoma County’s library is committed to the idea that libraries are for everyone. We demonstrate this in the robust array of program offerings we provide every week, as well as our diverse physical and digital collections.

Our programs during National Library Week include succulent swaps, Tai Chi classes and AARP tax assistance. For lovers of art and culture, join us to see the Vietnamese Cultural Dancers, come to a linocut printmaking workshop or check out the Sebastopol Lit Crawl.

National Library Week reminds us that libraries are at the forefront of efforts to promote literacy and reading; we serve as hubs for books, magazines, newspapers and digital resources. We offer literacy programs for children, teens and adults, as well as resources for English language learners and people with special needs.

Through storytelling sessions, book clubs and literacy workshops, libraries inspire people to become lifelong learners. Every day of the week, you can find story times in libraries, and we offer a unique program for young readers called Read to a Dog. Children build confidence in their reading skills by reading aloud to well-trained dogs who love to listen to stories in English, Spanish or any language.

We are also hosting a virtual author talk and conversation with National Book Award-winner Colum McCann; he is joined by Diane Foley, the inspiration behind the heart-rending book “American Mother.” You can find out about these programs and more at events.sonomalibrary.org.

National Library Week celebrates the vital role of library staff as information specialists and community leaders. Librarians are passionate advocates for intellectual freedom and access to information, helping you navigate a sea of resources. They curate collections, provide research assistance and teach information literacy skills that are essential in today’s digital age. National Library Week is an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the dedication and expertise of library workers who serve their communities.

Get ready to explore, be inspired, and connect during National Library Week. We’d love to hear from you — tell us your favorite thing about the library or about a positive experience you’ve had recently by emailing news@sonomalibrary.org, and we hope to see you at your local library.

