Close to Home: Consider the scythe

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Most mornings, my day begins before sunrise in a field of tall grass. The location changes frequently: an acre of unincorporated pastureland, a city open space, a suburban lot. The reason is always the same: It is fire season in Sonoma County, and I’ve lived here long enough to know the danger that lies ahead.

The air is still and clear, and save for the occasional birdsong or passing deer, there are no distractions. This is important because the tool I’m wielding requires a good deal of focus. Its curved blade slices through swaths of grass in graceful arcs.

Though not commonly seen in America for well over a hundred years, it is an instantly recognizable symbol. Despite its invention in the Bronze Age (possibly earlier), it has not changed substantially from its original form — a testament to its elegant simplicity and effectiveness. It requires no gas, makes almost no noise and can be maintained with only a rough stone. A scythe.

Gabe Brown

A relatively obscure tool to most people in developed countries, the scythe is largely misunderstood. Ask someone what they think of when they picture it, and the answer is usually the Grim Reaper. The very idea of it makes some nervous, even terrified. Search for images of it and you are confronted with what look more like demonic bird talons than the simple snath and blade still used throughout much of the world. These things of course do not help its cause.

After purchasing my first scythe, my wife felt certain that the Sheriff’s Office would be calling her at some point to pick up her lunatic husband who was swinging a 3-foot knife around. That reaction is understandable and normal. Once you have used one a short while, though, the benefits become obvious.

Scything is labor intensive work, and an enjoyable way to exercise outdoors. “The Harvesters,” Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s 16th century masterpiece, beautifully captures its physicality, depicting exhausted Belgian peasants scattered about their fields during the harvest.

As with many forms of exercise, it has its own sporting culture and scything competitions are popular across Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom. It’s not a stretch to imagine the same happening in the fields of Petaluma where I live.

It is replete with psychological benefits. To cleanly cut a swath of grass within a half inch of the ground is deeply satisfying. To do it over and over is meditative. It is easy to lose your sense of time, and minutes can turn to hours. It’s also a social activity, and several people can mow side by side in easy conversation, a wonderful way to connect with each other again after months of COVID isolation.

In the late 19th century, Realist painters captured the tool’s importance in a way of life that would soon disappear with the birth of the industrial age. Winslow Homer’s “Song of the Lark” and Ralph Hedley’s “By the Wayside” treat it with an almost spiritual reverence. A century and a half later, climate change and a pandemic have created the conditions for the scythe to make a comeback.

In my short time using one as a volunteer, I’ve made new friends, helped my community be better prepared and put my gas lawn appliances away for good. Fire and drought may be the new normal in Sonoma County, but scything makes me feel as though I’m helping in some small way.

Make hay while the sun shines, the saying goes. I couldn’t agree more. I hope you will join me in the fields before the dawn, drawing from the past as we look to the future, our blades singing through the grass.

Gabe Brown is a business manager. He lives in Petaluma.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.