Close to Home: County center remains the right site for new offices

The Press Democrat is right, Sonoma County needs new offices (“A cloudy picture for county offices,” editorial, Sunday). The question has always been where, when and how — and that’s where The Press Democrat gets it wrong.

No one disagrees that our current county offices are in need of an overhaul. They were built in 1954 when Sonoma County had a population of 120,000. Sixty-

nine years later, our population is nearly 500,000 and our county workforce is well over 4,000 employees. While the single-story buildings are adequately maintained, they are not efficient. We need to consolidate our employees in modern facilities that can better serve the public and the next generation.

And by doing so, we free up valuable land for housing and commercial uses befitting the 21st century.

Much has been made of the Board of Supervisors’ initial direction to buy the old Sears department store at the Santa Rosa Plaza, demolish it and build an 18-story office tower in its place. That scenario would have cost the county anywhere from $39 million to $55 million annually. That’s $1.7 billion to $1.65 billion over the anticipated

30-year financing term.

Simply put, the numbers don’t add up. Further, we don’t have that type of money.

During the initial discussion, the board never had the financial analysis explaining how we were going to pay such a mortgage. Land banking purposes aside, you should not separate the financial analysis of how you are going to pay for the development for which the purchase is intended.

As the conclusion of the staff report said at the time, “The site evaluation and cost feasibility study concluded that the (existing) county administration campus scored the highest across each category, carries the least delivery risk to the County, and provides for the fastest project delivery and results in a program that costs less than the Downtown and Sears sites.” That remains true today.

Additionally, government centers are not catalyst projects to reinvigorate lethargic downtowns. Swapping out one anchor tenant for a government tower at the mall is not the key to re-energizing downtown. Lively interactive storefronts with residential units above would spark vitality, as pointed out previously by a comprehensive study by the American Institute of Architects. The study concluded that downtown Santa Rosa did not need more offices, it needs people to live there. That remains true today.

A phased, single, seven-story building avoids the 10%-15% high-rise premium. It also avoids costly site constraints previously identified and avoids the cost of significant required utility infrastructure upgrades as well. We avoid the need for swing space, build on land the county already owns and consolidate our employees in one location. We also avoid perennial parking costs, which could be better spent on transit incentives. All told, the county campus site can be $150 million less expensive than the alternative. It is a much smarter and responsible use of county tax dollars.

And we can build quicker at the county campus. The board already authorized staff to start the environmental review and proceed with planning. Sites not already owned by the county would add significant time and cost by conducting sequential programmatic- and project-level environmental reviews. The county campus site can be built with the same available project delivery methods as that elsewhere, but wecan do so quicker. The longer we wait, the higher the price.

Make no mistake, building a new county office building anywhere is an expensive endeavor. But if we keep our upfront costs low and invest as much one-time money as possible to reduce the amount financed, we can lower our debt service and deliver a facility for the next generation, right here at the county campus. And we save money that can be invested in vital county services that benefit those across the entire county.

David Rabbitt, an architect, is a Sonoma County supervisor. He lives in Petaluma.

