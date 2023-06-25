Close to Home: Daniel Ellsberg, a personal eulogy

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Most obituaries for Daniel Ellsberg focus on the courage he summoned when he disclosed the Pentagon Pagers, secret government documents that exposed the lies and deceptions of the American government during the Vietnam War. Less has been said about the sheer decency of the man.

Ellsberg, who died June 16 at age 92, had many speaking engagements in Sonoma County over the years. Anyone attending them would have no difficulty grasping his authenticity or his palpable chagrin that our government (and others) masterminded fruitless military campaigns that produced deaths in the hundreds of thousands.

Donna Brasset-Shearer

But it was on the personal level where the source of his moral convictions became especially clear. I interviewed Ellsberg several times. Our phone, Zoom and email discussions ran the gamut of topics: war, foreign policy, climate change, the human condition. Just three weeks ago, in a particularly poignant call, the topic was how one recognizes the symptoms of end-stage pancreatic cancer, which he knew had taken the life of my husband, Dr. John Shearer, and was the cause of his own impending demise.

Perhaps the most compelling part of Ellsberg’s life story was his willingness to risk life in prison if disclosing the Pentagon Papers might help put a stop to the war. More than anything else, it was that degree of moral integrity that made him a hero in the eyes of many.

“The more I got to know Ellsberg as a person rather than as an icon,” Glenn Greenwald wrote recently in Rolling Stone, “the more my respect, affection, and love for him grew. … It was humanistic impulses that led him to leak the Pentagon Papers — the belief that human beings were dying in large numbers for no good reason and that he had the moral obligation to do what he could to stop it.”

It’s not that military and political leaders were unaware of the dismal truths about the war. In interviews I conducted at the Pentagon in the years following Vietnam, many among the top brass invariably called the war a “blunder,” “wrongheaded” or a “great waste of lives and treasure.” But it was Ellsberg who found himself the target of unjust accusations of being “unpatriotic,” “self-serving” or “naïve.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Ellsberg, a Harvard-educated Ph.D., was a strategic analyst for Rand Corp. where he worked with colleagues generating mathematical calculations that produced death-ratios in the multiple millions as they discussed the deterrent value of nuclear weapons. As a self-described Cold Warrior in those years, his security clearances allowed for perusal of the military’s hair-raising design for the devastation of Soviet and Chinese cities. As for his on-the-ground experience, Ellsberg joined the Marines in 1954, rising to the rank of first lieutenant. His ascent through the system led to his position as an adviser for Defense Secretary Robert McNamara’s civilian pacification programs during the Vietnam War.

Far from “naïve,” it was his insider’s insight into government machinations during Vietnam that forged his moral political awakening. And it was his subsequent sharp critique of the conduct of the war that increasingly irked the war’s architects. When then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dubbed Ellsberg “the most dangerous man in America,” Kissinger — and his colleagues in the Nixon administration — understood acutely that Ellsberg’s eloquence had helped delegitimize the war in the public mind.

Labeling Ellsberg as a “moral absolutist,” in the words of one recent critic, is to suggest that higher-level decisions regarding military policy are too complex or sophisticated for ordinary citizens to understand; that the “moral outrage” citizens are prone to feel when their governments perpetrate great amounts of suffering and death for a dubious cause impedes the higher goals of the national interest; the national interest typically being defined as protection of international markets.

Ellsberg was unmatched as a spokesperson against national interest projects that risked putting soldiers and civilians in harm’s way. When it came to the risks assumed by countries harboring nuclear arsenals, Ellsberg’s scholarly insights came out loud and clear in his book “The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner.” In one of the most prescient analyses by a former strategic analyst of the dangers posed by the world’s nuclear arsenals, he wrote:

“It should be commonly recognized that no stake whatever — no cause, no principle, no consideration of honor or obligation or prestige, or maintaining leadership in current alliance — still less, no concern for remaining in office, or maintaining a particular power structure, or sustaining jobs, profits, votes — can justify maintaining any risk whatever of causing the near extinction of human and other animal life on this planet.”

These are not the words of a naif; they are the words of a deeply knowledgeable and compassionate human being. A great many of us will miss him.

Donna Brasset-Shearer is a cultural anthropologist with a background in international relations. She lives in Petaluma.

