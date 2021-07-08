Close to Home: Deputies are ready to discuss oversight

Many Sonoma County residents are aware that the California Public Employment Relations Board voided large portions of Measure P because the Board of Supervisors violated state law. As the supervisors decide how to respond to PERB’s decision — either challenging the decision in court or accepting it and engaging in a good-faith dialogue with employees — residents should understand how we got to where we are, so the community can make an informed decision about how to move forward.

The public discussion thus far — mostly emanating from the supervisors and Measure P’s author — has questioned why the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association sought to compel the county’s compliance with state law and questioned PERB’s authority to remedy the supervisors’ violations.

The association is not, and never has been, opposed to oversight of the Sheriff’s Office. As peace officers, the members know firsthand that effective law enforcement depends on the public’s trust.

Prior to filing its legal action with PERB, the association informed the supervisors that it wanted to achieve new oversight measures in partnership with the county.

It takes both parties’ willingness, however, to communicate for a workable partnership to exist and make this mutually desirable goal a reality. Indeed, the wisdom of state labor law is its acknowledgment that the public is better served by robust communication between employers and the employees most impacted by changes to how they perform their jobs.

PERB’s decision did not claim jurisdictional authority over law enforcement at the expense of voters, as some have claimed. The problem was the county’s failure to comply with the law and communicate with its employees. This failure to communicate with its employees is at the heart of PERB’s decision.

To be clear, it was more than a failure — the supervisors outright refused to engage its employees.

Prior to the vote to place Measure P on the ballot, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association informed them that doing so without abiding by their legal obligation to communicate with the union was not only illegal, it was bad policy, and would jeopardize the goal of sustainable law enforcement oversight in the county. At least one supervisor acknowledged that county counsel also advised the board that Measure P was legally vulnerable.

So, after being informed that Measure P was legally suspect — by the union and apparently the supervisors’ own legal counsel — the board placed the measure on the ballot anyway. It was apparent, even then, that the supervisors’ political calculation favored taking immediate action rather than proceeding prudently and cooperatively in accordance with the law.

Because the supervisors knew before they acted that the invalidation of Measure P was the foreseeable consequence of violating state law, their feigned surprise and outrage that this occurred rings hollow. A hasty decision based on political self-interest is never a recipe for sustainable or meaningful public policy.

In light of the above, the recent statements by politicians attempting to blame hardworking county employees for Measure P’s failure, or questioning PERB’s legal authority to enforce well-established labor law, is nothing more than blame shifting by those desperately trying to distract from their own flawed decision-making. This is the epitome of cynical political behavior.

But this is the past. What is important now is the supervisors’ upcoming decision. Will they again spend taxpayer money to defend their refusal to engage employees and contest the unanimous decision by PERB, dragging out this saga for perhaps another year (or more) in the courts? Or will they get the ball rolling on reforms by engaging in good-faith dialogue with the employees who are most affected? As always, the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association stands ready to work with the county to enact meaningful, lawful and therefore sustainable reforms. The association’s door is always open.

One thing is for certain — Sonoma County’s residents deserve the best law enforcement services possible. The association continues to seek a collaborative partnership with the county to make this goal a reality.

Mike Vail is president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

