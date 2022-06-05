Close to Home: Doing our part to end the violence

Gun violence and mass shootings have reared their ugly faces once more — in an elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas. What is happening in the U.S.? Why are we becoming one of the most violence-afflicted nations in the world? U.S. communities have endured more than 200 mass shootings just during the first five months of 2022 and, sadly, more than 45,000 people in the U.S. were killed by gunfire in 2021.

Where are we headed? Is this the kind of world we are promising our children? Is it possible to feel safe anymore while sending our kids to school, attending places of worship or just walking on a street? What are the root causes of such national chaos? Can it be stopped? There are many questions to be asked and many people to be held accountable — including each one of us.

Mohammad K. Jabbari

The politicians who deserve to be held accountable for inaction that permitted these acts of violence are now lining up to offer empathetic condolences. They need to answer some tough questions such as, what have you done to address the persistent violence and hate crimes during your term in office?

American citizens and residents need to ask ourselves, what have we done to address this terrible reality? Each one of us has some responsibility, through our inaction, for these tragedies.

The record from Columbine High School in Colorado, where 13 students were massacred in 1999, to last month in Uvalde, Texas, represents more than two decades of hopes shattered, innocent lives lost and excruciating, inconsolable heartache. We are facing a national disease, which is merciless, violent and indiscriminate — and it can erupt anywhere unexpectedly.

Sadly, too many of us have become numb and passive to these atrocities. People feel helpless and conclude that nothing can be done. Feeling sorry and exhibiting empathy have become the norm, and the extent, of our response. Are sorrow and empathy enough to make a dent in this crisis? We each need to ask ourselves: What have I done to address acts of hate crime and violence in my own world?

Here are some actions you may want to ponder:

— Start a campaign in your workplace, your neighborhood or your community to organize and demand action from elected officials and news media. Press them to tangibly address acts of hate crime and discrimination locally and nationally.

— Join and support other community-driven projects promoting acts of kindness and good will and resisting bigotry and hate crimes.

— Start a project through your school’s PTA to identify and engage socially excluded students in classrooms, and to promote inclusivity, tolerance and respect.

— Engage with people whom you do not know through conversation and acts of kindness. Get to know them and respect your differences.

— Address issues of violence and promote acts of kindness (such as inclusivity, compassion, tolerance and respect) to counter that violence after each group gathering in your community. Organize people to undertake concrete action.

— Ask young people in your family about these issues and encourage them to initiate acts of kindness in their circles.

I am sure you can add more to the above list. Please start getting involved, and do your part to make a safer world for everyone.

The 13th century Persian poet Saadi wrote:

Human beings are members of a whole,

In creation of one essence and soul.

If one member is afflicted with pain,

Other members uneasy will remain.

If you've no sympathy for human pain,

The name of human you shall not retain!

Mohammad K. Jabbari is founding chair of Sonoma County United in Kindness.

