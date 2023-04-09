Close to Home: Doing what’s best for Petaluma’s fairgrounds

In 1910 the residents of Petaluma purchased the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds property through a park bond. The facility belongs to the people of Petaluma, not the City Council. Shouldn’t city staffers have announced and had public meetings about their recommendation to the council to terminate the 4th District Agricultural Association’s 80-year occupancy of the property?

The city hadn’t even heard the final report from the Healthy Democracy panel before drafting its action plan to take over the property. The City Council did nothing to engage taxpayers in the decision to accept the liability, risk and costs associated with managing a 55-acre facility. Given that the municipality already carries over $7 million in debt to the state from three decades ago, should the city blindly take on more responsibility that may burden its coffers?

Mayor Kevin McDonnell suggests that the fair board has declined an invitation to be part of the re-imagining of the fair property and needs “to come to the table” (“Promise and peril for Petaluma’s fairgrounds,” Close to Home, March 9). It has been the opposite. In the fall of 2019, the city and the Sonoma-Marin Fair board each seated a committee to represent their organizations in negotiations about the fairgrounds’ future. City management canceled the first and only scheduled meeting 3½ years ago and has declined meeting requests since.

In his Close to Home column, the mayor may be referring to a request from the city to the fair staff (not the board) to provide various financial and visioning documents for the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair. This was after the council’s directive that the 4th District Agricultural Association was out as property managers but could still produce a yearly fair with a reduced footprint on the site — but no indication of what that would look like.

Let’s put this in perspective. Without discussing it with you, you're a business owner whose landlord indicates they are taking away your primary asset you need to keep solvent but will not tell you how much you will lose — and they are asking you to re-imagine your business? It’d be like trying to assemble a puzzle without the edge pieces. But to stop the city’s rhetoric from focusing on getting reports from the fair staff that were impossible to develop, we have provided the requested information.

For those of you who believe the council has made the right decision and will keep the facility as a park and community gathering place, I am confident I will have an “I told you so” op-ed in five years.

What is city leadership afraid of? Why won’t they discuss their decision with the fair board and the public? Why did lame-duck council members make this decision at the end of their terms? And, just as disturbing, why is the newly elected City Council accepting this monumental decision without sharing their thoughts with their constituents in a public setting?

As with the best negotiations, it should start with representatives from the city of Petaluma, Sonoma County and the state of California meeting in person to envision what the 55-acre facility could morph into with the synergy of these entities working together. Through collaboration with compromise, we could improve the facility to continue providing open space in the center of town, hosting the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair, supporting the agricultural industry and, most importantly, creating a well-designed evacuation center for our community. This vision is not mine alone — it aligns with the Healthy Democracy panel’s recommendations.

Because the 4th District Agricultural Association did not have a long-term lease, the agency had to turn down the opportunity to be considered for a $20 million grant from the California Department of Agriculture to build a resiliency center to shelter people and animals during a disaster. The City Council was aware of this possibility and did not think it was worthy enough to meet with fair leadership to explore a partnership.

What is best for Petaluma is for the City Council to stop making erratic decisions in a bubble and to willingly engage the public, the fair board and other stakeholders in a well-thought-out visioning process for the future of this site. This cannot be accomplished in six months. McDonnell and his fellow members must allow the 4th District Agricultural Association to continue managing the fair property and producing the annual Sonoma-Marin Fair so the city team can stay focused on the opportunities that collaboration can offer. By doing so, Petaluma can enjoy its annual fair and the many events at the fairgrounds without encumbering local tax dollars.

Tawny Tesconi is CEO of the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

