Close to Home: Don’t let music slip away from our schools

The Analy High School band march peforms the Sebastopol Apple Blossom Parade in 2019. (ALVIN JORNADA / The Press Democrat)

As a recently retired music teacher, I’m privileged to remain in contact with many of my former students. I’m humbled and gratified when I learn how much their high school music experiences meant to them.

Some of these students went on to become professional musicians, teachers, professors, composers, recording engineers and more. However, based on what I’ve heard from so many of these young people, it’s those who didn’t choose musical paths — which is to say the overwhelming majority of them — for whom music education had the most significant and indelible impact.

They chose to take part in a challenging and rewarding class, and most of them played for all four years of their high school tenures.

Music education should be an indispensable component of a balanced public school curriculum. Students who participate in music classes are less likely to drop out of school, and they have much higher four-year college matriculation rates than nonmusic students. They grow in confidence and poise as a result of being on stage as performers.

Mark Wardlaw.

Young musicians also learn the importance of being responsible members of a group in which collective success is the main goal. However, nothing matters more than the music itself. The power of shared music making is an ineffable experience that can transform lives and teach us great lessons about what it is to be human.

It is an unfortunate inevitability that bands, orchestras and choirs will be devastating casualties of the ravages of COVID-19. Some of these classes will be cut altogether due to budget shortages. Some schools will retain these classes, but it will be left to music educators to try to replicate an ensemble experience for their students in sterile and artificial settings.

Sadly, music cannot succeed in a vacuum. Bands and choirs could become less viable as a result.

What’s more, it’s highly unlikely that musical ensemble classes will return if and when our schools reopen with the much-discussed hybrid model. I have no choice but to support the decision to suspend these classes until it is safe for them to resume; it is undeniably the right thing to do at this time. It would be irresponsible to place students in the same environment that has been deemed too risky for professional musicians throughout the world.

My nagging fear is that these temporary cuts and suspensions could become permanent in many school districts.

Even in the best of times, school music programs, and the arts in general, often are considered expendable or optional. Music educators constantly battle against shockingly stereotypical and ill-informed perceptions of what it is to be a musician, how we train and educate musicians, how we rehearse and prepare and how much study and practice are required to achieve even modest levels of proficiency.

We constantly have to fight to have a seat at the table in an environment where purely academic classes stand alone on a pedestal as the unquestioned pathway to success in life. We “play” music; therefore, it isn’t a serious undertaking. When we succeed in music, it’s because of “talent” that apparently is randomly distributed at birth.

On the other hand, students who excel in academic classes are honored because they “work” and “study.” They are the “smart” kids. Spoiler alert: Students who participate in music programs more often than not are those very same “smart” kids.

In light of the above, it has become common for music teachers to advocate for their programs by emphasizing the many ways in which music education enhances other academic pursuits. This is an unnecessary denigration of one of mankind’s greatest and most enduring achievements. Music, as with other art forms, always has stood on its own. This is no less true in a school setting than it is elsewhere.

Music is not a frill. We cannot let it slip away from our schools.

Mark Wardlaw, a retired music teacher, is a member of the Santa Rosa Symphony and Transcendence Theater Co.

