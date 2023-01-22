Close to Home: Don’t wait for perfect solutions to housing needs

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

With news about the Cannery housing project in Santa Rosa finally breaking ground — after nearly 20 years of development — it’s worth asking why it took so long. What went wrong? Did anything go right?

Jen Klose

When the Cannery project was announced in 2004, people praised it as a model that other developers should follow. But the approval process took years, and the Great Recession impacted financing. In 2014, developers scaled down their plans and relaunched the project as an affordable housing complex for seniors. Still, the City Council rejected the plan, leaving more than $10 million of state funding on the table. At the time, the mayor said, “Sometimes nothing is better than something. There’s nothing wrong with waiting for the right thing to happen.”

Would the 2014 council have voted against the project if they’d known that waiting for the right thing to happen would take another nine years? If they’d known that thousands of homes lost in 2017 would compound the housing crisis? What if they’d known that the cost to build housing locally would skyrocket over time to more than $700,000 per unit?

The Cannery example helps illustrate how we’ve reached the housing crisis we’re in today. How much could we have saved on fees, building materials and labor if the project had been reviewed, discussed, negotiated and approved in a reasonable time frame? How much more housing would Sonoma County have gained if this development had been able to serve as a model to entice other developers to build here?

Sadly, this isn’t just a 2004 problem or a 2014 one. Our research has found that local developments can still take multiple years to gain final approval.

At Generation Housing, we’re working with local governments to change this. We’re proud to champion opportunities to increase the supply, affordability and diversity of homes throughout Sonoma County. One housing project we’re supporting is the mixed-use SMART Village, which is in development next door to the Cannery. First proposed in 2020, it was approved by Santa Rosa’s design review board in early 2022 — a faster, albeit not perfect, time frame for a project of this scale.

According to our “How Much Housing Do We Need” report, Sonoma County needs about 58,000 homes by 2030 — a push we can achieve by working together with a unified vision for the future that allows for compromise.

As we work to promote effective housing policy, advocate for sustainable funding resources and build collaborative efforts to create an equitable, healthy and resilient community for everyone, we use a model that could be a powerful framework for local leaders. We call it the 80% rule. When Generation Housing launched, our advisory board and staff agreed to move ahead when they were 80% OK with our plans. We still use this metric three years later in our internal operations and encourage local elected and appointed officials, decision-makers and the community to do the same. If we can agree that a project is about 80% of the way there, it needs to be a yes. We can’t afford to say no in the hope that the perfect development will come along — especially knowing it can take decades to come back around.

What does this mean for how we approach housing in 2023? Our city councils have a tremendous ability to accelerate housing production, and housing must be at the forefront of local city budget priorities. We can find balance between long-term planning and what’s needed right now by avoiding looking at parcels in a vacuum. Let’s not view them as singular projects isolated from the larger community but as one in a sea of moving parts. We must act creatively and nimbly to build the climate-resilient and community-oriented housing that will help people who live and work here stay in Sonoma County.

Jen Klose is executive director of Generation Housing, a housing advocacy organization based in Santa Rosa.

