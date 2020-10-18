Close to Home: Elegy for a vintage from lost harvest

The grapes kept me going.

When COVID hit in March, I descended into queasy panic. Would I die unattended at an overwhelmed hospital? Run out of food if supermarkets closed?

I took comfort in the resilience of our vines. My husband and I have a 5-acre syrah vineyard not far from the Sonoma Plaza. Amid the pandemic and shelter-in-place directives, the vines plunged ahead on their circle of life. Tender, pale-green shoots unfurled into a traumatized world about which they knew nothing.

We did our part too. Peter and I pruned suckers and tucked exuberant canes behind supportive trellis wires. Farm crews disked rows and sprayed sulfur to prevent mildew. Nurturing the vineyard eased our anxiety about the coronavirus.

The new canes grew 4 inches long, then 8 and then arched across the rows. By veraison (when the grapes turn purple), we knew we had a bumper crop, maybe 20 tons, maybe the best ever. Maybe we would make money this year.

Then the August Complex fires came. Everyone in the wine business worried about smoke taint.

Day after day, we breathed acrid smoke and saw the sun and moon rise and set as eerie red disks. We flinched when our cellphones blared emergency alerts in the pre-dawn hours and worried: Is the fire coming for us?

The call from the winery buying our grapes came the day before our scheduled harvest. Speaking caringly but clearly, like a doctor delivering bad news to the next of kin, the manager stated: “We’re rejecting your crop.” Lab reports — backlogged for weeks at the test centers — had finally arrived. Our grapes had high levels of Guaiacol and 4-Methylguaiacol, two markers of smoke damage. There would be no harvest.

Any of you who fantasize about owning a vineyard need to know this: Being a wine-grape grower sounds fancy, but it’s just farming. You’re subject to the perils of nature — plagues of insects, onslaughts of fungus, autumnal heat that shrivel juicy grapes into raisins. And fires. For the past four harvests, fires have destroyed crops in different parts of California.

Funereal metaphors seem apt. With the loss of the crop, it truly feels like someone close has died. As with a real death, I’m going through stages of grief. I did really well with No. 1: denial. “Oh, the smoke isn’t bad here because the winds come off San Pablo Bay in the afternoon,” I reasoned when the August fires broke out, explaining away the air quality readings that crept from the 150s into the upper 200s.

Next I lamented the twists of fate, the “what ifs?” This year — this damnable 2020 — our harvest was scheduled for Sept. 29. Because of the Glass fire that broke out two days before, the harvest got postponed by a day. But by that time the lab report had arrived, proving the contamination and voiding our contract.

Those beautiful, full clusters with their pudgy berries and broad shoulders will be cut, flung to the ground and plowed under in the spring. The vines did their part for naught.

I grieve the vintage that will not be.

The final stage of bereavement is acceptance. Yet amid dashed hopes and number-numbing spread sheets about how many thousands of dollars we’ll lose this year, I’m starting to feel the absurd optimism of an agriculturalist: Wait till next year.

Those fallen clusters will enrich the earth from which they sprang. Another spring will come, perhaps with a COVID-19 vaccine, maybe not. But the vines do not care. They will heed the warming rhythm of the season, pushing out buds, then shoots, leaves and grape clusters, as it is their destiny to do.

And it’s my fate as a farmer to think: 2021 will be a great vintage.

Risa Wyatt is a freelance writer and editor covering wine, food and travel. She lives in Sonoma.

