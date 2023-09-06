Close to Home: Embracing the power of play

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Can you recall some cherished childhood memories that involved playing? Perhaps it was the joy of constructing forts from cardboard boxes or playing hide and seek with friends. These were not merely frivolous pastimes, they played a fundamental role in childhood development and ultimately influencing your future.

Play is often undervalued in a productivity focused society, yet it is a crucial aspect of development. Through play, children explore, experiment and develop valuable insights about themselves and the world. It sparks their imagination, nurtures creativity and enhances cognitive abilities.

Collette Michaud

Greg Steele

Regrettably, contemporary pressures have significantly decreased the amount of time children spend in free play. Academic demands, structured activities and excessive screen time have all contributed. In fact, there was a 25% decrease in unstructured playtime between 1981 and 1997. In a recent commentary in the Journal of Pediatrics, Peter Gray, a psychology professor at Boston College who specializes in the study of play, and his co-authors argue that this decline in play and unstructured activities could be one of the factors behind the alarming rise in anxiety, depression and sadness reported by children and teenagers in recent years.

The benefits of play extend far beyond individual growth and well-being; they also contribute to building a thriving community. The Children’s Museum of Sonoma County is a hub for unstructured play where families come together, foster connections and share experiences. It brings people from diverse backgrounds into contact with one another, promoting cultural understanding and social cohesion — all through the power of play.

Investing in play nurtures skills such as creativity, collaboration, adaptability and problem-solving. These skills drive innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth. By developing these abilities through play, we pave the way for a resilient and prosperous economy.

The Children’s Museum serves a vital role in fostering well-rounded children through unstructured playful learning experiences, all without burdening taxpayers. Each year, the museum offers free and discounted access to over 30,000 children and their loved ones living in low-income households — out of a total of 180,000 visitors. These one-of-a-kind experiences unlock the potential of every child and provide a sanctuary for parents, alleviating their anxieties while witnessing the sheer delight and excitement that lights up their children's minds.

The Children’s Museum recognizes play’s importance in nurturing well-rounded individuals and building thriving communities. By embracing the business of play, we unlock economic benefits while ensuring every child experiences its transformative power. Let’s create a society where play is cherished and our economy flourishes.

Collette Michaud is CEO and founder and Greg Steele is board president of the Children’s Museum of Sonoma County.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.