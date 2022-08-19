Close to Home: Enhancing police oversight in Santa Rosa

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

For more than 20 years, we have worked in the field of independent oversight of law enforcement on a full-time basis. This has provided us with a wealth of experience in police accountability and systemic reform. But when we take on a monitoring role in jurisdictions away from our own home base in Southern California, some residents inevitably wonder about our ability to accurately perceive and respond to that community’s distinctive history, strengths, challenges and priorities.

We certainly respect this concern. We recognize that context matters and the connections we make locally inform our understanding and shape the recommendations that we ultimately produce in our different assignments. With that in mind, we are pleased to have made meaningful progress toward developing connections in Santa Rosa.

City officials took steps last year to re-imagine Santa Rosa’s independent police auditor position, which had been vacant since 2019. The intervening months had obviously been eventful ones. Among other challenges, the 2020 protests in Santa Rosa — and the sometimes questionable police response — brought additional immediacy to broader conversations about policing and the justice system.

With those realities in mind, the new auditor’s scope of work is meant to be robust. It involves “real time” monitoring of ongoing investigations into officer misconduct, beginning with early notification and revolving around complete access to materials in the Police Department’s computer database. This includes body-worn camera recordings, which we can evaluate at any time. And we consult with Santa Rosa police investigators and decision-makers at each phase of the process to ensure the legitimacy of each outcome.

Beyond that, our scope includes evaluating the department’s uses of force, policies, training and other key operational components. We keep the city manager apprised of case updates and our broader efforts on a regular basis. And the plan is to provide a comprehensive written report to City Council and the public early next year.

As of this month, we have also begun to increase our “sense of place” in Santa Rosa, thanks largely to the community members who gave generously of their time at various events sponsored by the city. People came to meet our four-person team for a range of reasons: curiosity about our work, concerns based on personal experiences with law enforcement, a desire to share ideas about reform. Some came in support of the Police Department, and others brought with them the pain of past negative encounters.

Ideally, our presence added to people’s awareness and increased their confidence in the oversight that is happening in Santa Rosa. For us, it was an important start to what we hope will be a multifaceted opportunity to get input from those whose opinion should matter most: the residents whom the Police Department is here to serve. We plan to schedule our next in-person visit soon. In the meantime, we encourage people to contact us at info@oirgroup.com.

Michael Gennaco and Stephen Connolly are principals at OIR Group, Santa Rosa’s independent police auditor.

