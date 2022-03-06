Close to Home: Erasing the details distorts history

Imagine a crew toiling on a beautiful hillside in the Sonoma Valley. They wield long-handled shovels, wear ill-fitting coveralls, and their work boots are haphazardly laced. Together they methodically dig out, topple and cart away unadorned wooden or concrete grave markers.

No names identify those who lay beneath.

It is the 1960s.

They will repeat this chore as many as 1,900 times.

Ed Davis

Details they are called. At Sonoma State Hospital, later called the Sonoma Developmental Center, details — adult patients not confined to cribs or kept in isolation — performed the bulk of the manual labor. If you wanted a mess cleaned up, you got a detail to do it.

But on that hillside, they weren’t cleaning up. They were erasing themselves. They were removing the last visible proof that people like them had lived and died there.

The motives for removing monuments of any kind are as varied as the times. But one truth always applies. The removal — the erasure — gives us permission to forget.

A story we dare never forget is buried in the unmarked graves of those 1,900 people. History is not a series of chapters to be written and closed by strangers. We write it. We did this. Any attempt to erase it, no matter how hurtful that history may be, is an attempt to hide ourselves from ourselves. Whether headstones of the neglected dead, or busts of the once revered and now reviled, we must retain them, or risk losing who we were — and who we are.

When I worked at Sonoma State Hospital in the early 1970s this erasure had already taken place; the truth of the Eldridge cemetery was already obscured. I could tell, from the ornate gate opening to nowhere, that something unusual had existed on that hillside. But I had no inkling that as many as 1,900 souls were buried beneath it.

Of those souls themselves, virtually all evidence was gone.

There was much to cover up at Eldridge. Yet the removal of those grave markers may have been benign. Regrettably, the motive was erased when the headstones were toppled.

The Sonoma State Home for the Feeble Minded was an inspired idea at its inception in 1889. It provided a caring environment for those who could not be cared for elsewhere. A darker phase began in the 1920s and was just coming to an end when I arrived there as a trainee in 1970. My novella, “In All Things,” touches on those conditions: the human warehousing, the sterilizations, the abuse. Thankfully, a third phase was also beginning then, one that would fully realize the hopes and dreams of the founders.

Now that the institution is closed, a fourth phase begins.

While there is debate about how the hospital grounds will be used in the future, the history of the place, and the revealing insights it can provide into our changing social norms, is all right there in those grounds.

Old buildings will be razed, new ones constructed. Housing may sprout in pastures where “details” once tended cattle. Live/work spaces may thrive were minimally tended patients, confined in cribs for decades, did not.

The cemetery at Eldridge — the graves in the ground — will be retained. A dedicated group of volunteers, with help from some enlightened officials, has seen to that. A memorial is also planned, but its future is less clear. In an ironic twist, there is uncertainty about space and funding for parking, most importantly, parking for the disabled.

People like those buried there will not be able to pay their respects unless this is resolved.

Once again, we run the risk of denying our history by erasing the details.

Ed Davis is the author of “In All Things, a Return to the Drooling Ward.” His new novel, “The Last Professional,” was released in January. He lives in Glen Ellen.

