Close to Home: Expanding the fight against gun violence

Gun violence is a pressing issue in the United States, and California, with its large population and diverse communities, is no exception. Over the years, the Golden State has made commendable efforts to address this crisis, but the battle is far from won. Assembly Bill 28, which is headed to the governor’s desk, will allow us to expand our fight to stop gun violence.

If the governor signs AB 28, it will provide an opportunity to expand state funding for local prevention programs and improve safety in our schools. The bill would make California the first state in the nation to fund community violence intervention and prevention programs by taxing the firearm industry’s record-setting profits.

California has been a trailblazer in enacting stricter gun laws compared to many other states. Laws mandating background checks for all firearm purchases, a waiting period for gun buyers and restrictions on assault weapons are examples of the state’s proactive approach.

Additionally, the state’s “red flag” laws empower law enforcement to temporarily seize firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others. These measures demonstrate a commitment to public safety.

One of California’s notable achievements is a significant reduction in gun-related deaths over the years. The state’s stringent gun laws have contributed to this decline. At the local level, many communities have also enacted ordinances requiring safe gun storage and other measures to help reduce gun deaths, including homicides, accidental shootings and suicides.

However, while we’ve made progress, we are far from declaring victory. Sensible gun laws and enforcement efforts alone can only do so much. Law enforcement agencies have done a tremendous job in seizing illegal firearms, and local gun buyback events last year took hundreds more out of circulation — but we need to do more. Gun violence is a public health issue, and we must all play a role in its prevention.

Educating the public about responsible gun ownership is essential and helps to elevate the conversation about gun violence. While California’s laws are strong, ensuring that residents understand and adhere to them is equally crucial. Outreach programs and public awareness campaigns can help bridge this gap.

We must also work harder to address the root causes of gun violence, such as poverty, mental health issues and systemic inequality. California must invest more in mental health services and social programs to tackle these underlying issues effectively.

Finally, we need to end the political polarization surrounding gun legislation, which continues to impede progress in saving lives. Finding common ground between gun rights and sensible gun laws is challenging but necessary to advance gun violence prevention efforts.

AB 28 would impose an 11% tax on manufacturers and dealers for sales of guns and ammunition. The estimated $159 million in annual revenue would ensure increased and sustainable funding of the California Violence Intervention and Prevention grant program and help enhance school safety by addressing risk factors for gun violence affecting students in grades K-12.

Locally, the Santa Rosa Violence Prevention Partnership and local schools are rolling out updated violence prevention and youth safety strategic plans, which include reducing gun violence. Enactment of AB 28 would provide an opportunity for these organizations to seek additional funding to expand their work.

California has made commendable strides in curbing gun violence through strong gun legislation. However, challenges persist, including illegal firearms trafficking, addressing root causes, public education and political polarization. To build a safer California, we must continue our efforts to strike a balance between gun rights and public safety while seeking innovative solutions to the ongoing gun violence problem. Only through collaboration, commitment and ongoing dialogue can California continue to lead the nation in preventing gun violence.

Ernesto Olivares, a violence prevention consultant, is a former mayor, police lieutenant and manager of violence prevention services in Santa Rosa.

