Texas school shooting hits home for Santa Rosa teacher

I am a fourth grade teacher in Sonoma County. I read the news of the Texas school shooting after school Tuesday and felt a pang of fear and sadness wash over me. I immediately remembered that same feeling 10 years ago when I heard about the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. There have been countless shootings in between that have decimated lives and made me question my own safety and the safety of my students. I don’t want to fear for my life or my students’ lives when I go to work.

I want my students to grow up in a better world than the one we have now, but how can they if we can’t even allow them to grow up?

Maria Kemp

Elected officials maintain that citizens have a “right to bear arms” and a “freedom to carry.” Well, I ask, who are they protecting if these same outdated policies and ideologies allow people to kill children and public servants?

This is absolutely not something we can turn our backs away from.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens (1 in 10 deaths are 19 or younger). And yet people buy more guns, and laws don’t change.

I don’t care what political ideology you support, supporting children and keeping them safe is nonpartisan. It is a basic need in a developed nation. If your spouse, loved one or children are going to school this week they are most likely wondering if it will be safe. Listen to them, they’re scared.

School staff and children are trained yearly for “sheltering in place” if there’s an active shooter on campus. Each year, I answer students’ “what if” questions. Each year, I practice hiding in the corner of the room farthest from the window. Each year, I contemplate how I will create a blockade of desks in mere seconds in an attempt to thwart a shooter. This is not something children don’t know about.

If you wish it were, call your local and state officials. Research where your money goes — does it support National Rifle Association-backed organizations? Communicate your concern for gun safety to your school board, city council and police department. Make noise, get angry and prevent gun violence.

And give your loved ones an extra hug before they go to school.

Maria Kemp is an elementary school teacher. She lives in Santa Rosa.

