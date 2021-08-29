Close to Home: Finding help to avoid opioid overdoses

Returning from a vacation four years ago, we found our son dead with a needle still in his arm. Since then, two friends have gotten the phone call every parent dreads: “I am sorry to inform you, your son is dead.”

Each of them perished from an opioid drug overdose. It’s possible that these tragedies, and others like them, could have been avoided with treatment options and precautions that are available, but not widely known, in our community.

While the world has understandably been preoccupied with the COVID pandemic, the opiate epidemic has raged on, devastating families and communities.

On June 4, The Press Democrat accurately portrayed the proportions of this devastating public health crisis (“Fentanyl crisis grips county”). The urgency is underscored by a more recent report that U.S. overdose deaths reached a record 93,000 last year.

While we have made great progress with mortality from the coronavirus, the number of overdose deaths has continued to rise. As a member of the Harm Reduction Task Force in Healdsburg, I have been asked to provide important information on this topic that was not included in the recent press coverage.

First, I want to address treatment. Suboxone is considered practical and effective treatment for opioid addictions, and it can be prescribed by any physician and many nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Suboxone blunts the effect of opioids and reduces craving. It is more effective if it’s used in conjunction with a treatment program.

While methadone, another common treatment for drug addiction, requires clients to show up at a clinic daily, Suboxone can be prescribed on a monthly basis. The use of Suboxone or methadone is called “medication-assisted treatment,” or MAT.

Second, there is a way for users to determine if their drug sample contains fentanyl, which has flooded the illegal opiate supply with deadly results. An easy-to-use test strip will alert drug users to the presence of this dangerous drug and should be made more readily available to intravenous drug users.

While there are those who believe that abstinence is the only solution, there is growing evidence that a harm-reduction approach is more effective for some people suffering from the disease of addiction.

Suboxone does create physical dependency, leading some to believe it trades one addiction for another. However, that isn’t quite true. People who have access to an approved medication that does not create ever-escalating tolerance and risk of overdose death, while allowing a return to productive living, aren’t experiencing true addiction.

I would certainly prefer that my son had found this treatment option rather than have him die an untimely death while using an uncontrolled street drug. Similarly, I am sure my friends wish that their sons had known about and used fentanyl test strips, sparing themselves and their families from life-shattering loss.

For more information on opioids, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/health/services/opioiods. For treatment options, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/health/behavioral-health/substance-use-disorder-services.

All six community clinics in Sonoma County have active MAT treatment programs using Suboxone. The emergency rooms at Sutter, Memorial and Healdsburg hospitals can start treatment and arrange referrals to treatment programs.

Fentanyl test strips can be purchased online and are free at Face to Face in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg Hospital and the Healdsburg police station.

Walt Maack, a retired physician, was the medical director of Healdsburg Hospital's Emergency Department for more than three decades. He lives in Healdsburg.

