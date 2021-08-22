Close to Home: Fireworks threaten public safety in a high fire risk region

The decision on whether to ban fireworks in Rohnert Park boils down to two things: safety and nonprofit funding.

There is no escaping the fact we live in an area that has high fire risk due to the severe drought we are experiencing. Everywhere you look, conditions are tinder dry. Sadly, these conditions are not likely to improve for some time to come, even if we experience a year with normal rainfall. Collectively, we have and should continue to take steps to lower our fire risk.

When it comes to fire risk, there are no “safe and sane” fireworks.

Rohnert Park has experienced fires started by safe and sane fireworks. For every year since 2018, Rohnert Park has averaged 15 fireworks-related fires on the Fourth of July, according to the Public Safety Department. Many of these have been debris fires in trash cans where safe and sane fireworks were improperly discarded.

Even more concerning is the fact that we have had 14 structure fires on the Fourth of July over the past four years, presenting a much higher threat. Just last year, a safe and sane firework ignited a hedge between two M-Section homes that threatened both of them — a close call and one that illustrates the fire danger safe and sane fireworks pose.

Debating Measure D In April, the Rohnert Park City Council voted to ban fireworks sales. Fireworks supporters gathered enough signatures to force a referendum. The election is on Sept. 14.

Luckily, the 59 cumulative fires that have occurred on the Fourth of July over the past four years were extinguished before homes were lost. But our luck will not hold forever. We only have to look back to 2011 when a Rohnert Park apartment complex burned in a fire started by fireworks.

And remember 2003 when a Santa Rosa home was lost to a fire started by safe and sane fireworks?

Measure D will make Rohnert Park safer without hurting nonprofits.

Passing Measure D will not cut youth sports or activities. Did you know that fireworks sales provide only 5% to 10% of total funding for the 11 Rohnert Park nonprofits that sell them? We found this by reviewing the publicly available tax returns for the nonprofits that had filed them.

Rohnert Park’s fire Marshal takes photos from above after a July 4, 2011 fire that damaged two apartment buildings. (BETH SCHLANKER/ The Press Democrat)

The Rohnert Park City Council established a grant program within the Rohnert Park Foundation specifically to replace each of the 11 nonprofits’ net fireworks sales in the first year a fireworks ban would take effect.

The goal of the program is to give Rohnert Park nonprofits 22 months (almost two years) to shift to other fundraising sources. The grant program would expand its funding after the first year and invite any Rohnert Park nonprofit to apply for grants based on a program or service they would propose.

It is important to know that the foundation’s funds are not taxpayer money, but generous donations made by the Graton Rancheria casino.

Voting yes on Measure D reflects Rohnert Park’s values. It would make us all safer as a community and trigger a funding resource to keep community nonprofits whole. It is a neighborly approach in the Friendly City, based on shared values and common sense.

The safe and sane decision in Rohnert Park is to vote yes on Measure D.

Gina Belforte and Greg Nordin are former mayors of Rohnert Park. Chris Borr, a member of the Measure D campaign committee, contributed to this commentary.

