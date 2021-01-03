Close to Home: For a better future, imagine the worst

Back when I was a student in Mr. Corsberg’s junior English class at Montgomery High School, he asked us to read Jack London’s most famous short story, “To Build a Fire.” The story concerns an unnamed Klondike Gold Rush prospector who, in the dead of winter, is walking along a little-used trail toward a mining camp that he hopes to reach by 6 p.m. The temperature is at least 50 below zero, maybe even colder. London says the prospector is “quick and alert,” but he is also “without imagination.”

The prospector walks all morning without trouble, but after lunch he steps on thin ice and gets his feet wet. He has to dry out his feet to prevent frostbite, so he decides to build a fire. His efforts, alas, are in vain, and he soon freezes to death.

Steve Osborn

After we finished the story, Mr. Corsberg asked us to explain why London says the prospector is without imagination. We offered a slew of answers — the prospector couldn’t imagine how to build a better fire, he couldn’t imagine a better way of drying his feet — but he didn’t seem satisfied with any of them. It was only years later that I figured out what I think is the answer: The prospector was without imagination because he couldn’t imagine how cold the weather could get or how the cold would affect him.

These days we have the opposite problem. We can’t imagine how hot the weather can get or how the heat will affect us. We may understand global warming in theory, but we nonetheless continue to drive our smoke-belching cars and eat our methane-belching cattle. As the temperature keeps rising, we crank up our greenhouse gas-belching air conditioners and hope for the best. Soon we will catch our feet on fire and try to save ourselves by building showers. But all the water will have evaporated by then, and we will burn to death as surely as the prospector in London’s story freezes.

Can we use our imaginations to escape this incendiary fate? There are already imaginative solutions, such as electric cars and vegetarian diets, but one wonders if these will be equal to the challenge. Perhaps our lack of imagination extends to a deeper source: the journey itself.

In London’s story, the prospector is walking toward a mining camp, the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. His journey is driven by the prospect of money rather than a deeper concern. Has anything changed since then? Many of us are still driven by the prospect of money above all else, and we care little for how much we heat up the world along the way. Do we have enough imagination to put an end to our money-grubbing and find a better way of living in the world? That is the challenge of our future: not just to curtail our poisonous emissions, but also to seek a different destination, or even to be content with where we already are.

Steve Osborn is a retired writer and editor who lives in Santa Rosa.

