Close to Home: For safety’s sake, ban fireworks

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Light ’em yourself fireworks are cool, there’s no denying that. The fountains of brightly colored sparks, the booms and whistles and sizzles and pops. But we in Sonoma County have learned too tragically well how fires work.

“Safe and sane” sidewalk pyrotechnics are in fact notoriously dangerous. And it’s hard to imagine any clear-minded and objective individual failing to recognize the madness of sanctioning their sale in Sonoma County.

Thankfully, Rohnert Park looks to become the latest jurisdiction to ban fireworks. Unfortunately, Sebastopol and Cloverdale are lagging behind as the remaining local governments to take this important safety measure. But indications are both city councils will initiate discussions next month of this issue, offering residents an opportunity to press leaders of both cities to do the right thing and relinquish fireworks sales to the past.

Tony Geraldi

Should Cloverdale and Sebastopol continue to allow the proliferation of fireworks sales and use on the approach to Independence Day, the cities would remain a source of peril to the entire county and beyond. Fireworks in Cloverdale also attract Mendocino County residents who live under a countywide ban.

Some will argue even with ordinances in place, fireworks will not go away. It’s true, as long as personal pyrotechnics are sold anywhere they will be brought and ignited here. The elimination of the myriad threats posed by fireworks is a process, and key to that process is a ban enforced throughout Sonoma County.

We can be proud of our local elected officials who have gradually rid most of the county’s towns and cities of fireworks sales.

Sadly, the city of Santa Rosa’s ban came too late, as it was enacted after a harrowing demonstration of the inherent danger that is posed. In June 2003 two teenagers, using legally purchased fireworks, started a fire in the Skyhawk area. One home was destroyed and others were threatened. Forty-two acres were scorched, and eight firefighters were injured fighting the blaze. Will Sebastopol and Cloverdale need to suffer a similar scenario before their leaders act?

It’s understandable that the organizations currently relying on fireworks sales for operating funds are loath to give up the revenue source. But as every organization that previously sold fireworks has discovered, there are numerous other ways to raise money. Kudos to members of the Rohnert Park City Council who directed city staff to explore other funding options for local organizations that have sold fireworks to finance their operations.

The dangers with fireworks can never be ignored, especially in our fire-prone region. Beyond the critical risk of wildfire, there is the danger of injury that fireworks pose to individuals. Around the Fourth of July many people wind up in the emergency rooms due to fireworks-related injuries.

And with Sonoma County so progressive in our green efforts, how can we constantly push to convince others as to the dangers of climate change but do nothing about banning fireworks? Not only do fireworks cause wildfires, they produce environmentally toxic materials that enter into our air, lands and waterways.

Then there’s the distress that fireworks inflict on our pets and farm animals. Every year, stories of terrified animals are rampant. We also need to show more compassion for our community members who suffer from post-traumatic stress syndrome. The random explosion of fireworks can trigger a flashback or medical situation in combat veterans and victims of past Sonoma County wildfires.

To the council members of Sebastopol and Cloverdale, the time has come. Please follow Mendocino County’s lead and help us achieve in Sonoma County a complete ban on fireworks.

Tony Geraldi, a community activist, was a Sonoma County Spirit Award recipient in 2012. He lives in Santa Rosa.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.