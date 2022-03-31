Close to Home: Forget ‘the slap,’ learn about alopecia

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

A lot of people have written about “the slap.”

I have been contacted by dozens of friends asking my opinion, given that my wife and daughter have alopecia universalis. I have spent 15-plus years seeing and hearing people’s reactions to their lack of hair, including strangers walking up to my daughter and asking how long she had left to live.

Earlier this month, a 12-year-old girl named Rio killed herself because of the bullying she received at her school due to her alopecia.

Aram L. Bronston

I have read a lot of posts filled with opinions and come to the conclusion that I am in no place to judge Will Smith. He has been a favorite entertainer of mine for decades. Many of us have heard that he is going through a lot with his family, but those issues are truly none of my business. I cannot imagine being in his place.

However, I fundamentally disagree with his solution to the problem of Chris Rock making a comment about his wife. He took what could have been a transcendent and teachable moment, and he moved directly to violence. There is too much of that reaction poisoning our society.

He could have stopped Rock by speaking out about the struggles and exclusion and “otherness” felt by people who live with alopecia. He could have brought attention to legislative efforts to provide insurance coverage for those who experience the disease. He could have commented on the many celebrities who live with alopecia and those who have stopped wearing wigs, or covering themselves up, to live their most authentic lives and bring attention to the condition.

He could have spoken about the millions who feel ostracized, fearful, dehumanized and frustrated at the differences they feel, which are reinforced by the media and reactions of uneducated humans. He could have taken time in his Oscar acceptance speech to touch on these topics or to give a nod, or even a platform, to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He could have enlightened the whole world by rising to the occasion, being a bigger man and addressing the perceived insult in a peaceful and progressive manner.

He did none of those things. He reduced the moment to a physical altercation, in front of a world torn by political polarization, war and violence against those perceived as different.

Personally, if I were Chris Rock, I would not have made a joke about Jada’s hair. It isn’t fair or nice to attack someone for something they cannot do anything about. Especially if it is medically related. We condemn those who make fun of disabled people. We receive sensitivity training regarding gender, race, color, ability levels and much more. This goes beyond a comedian doing his job. There were other ways and other joke-targets that could have been found.

After the fact, the one positive I see is that Google has seen a meteoric rise in people trying to educate themselves about alopecia. I hope this will bring attention to the condition and gather support, funding and opportunities for research, outreach and normalization of those who have medically related hair loss.

There are dozens of support organizations for those with alopecia. The primary one in the U.S. is the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, which can be found at NAAF.org

I encourage everyone to think before they act out with violence. I hear the complaints about the ugliness of the world we live in, but we can stop that cycle by listening, thinking, communicating and acting with intention and grace, instead of lashing out blindly.

If you feel that you may have a tendency toward acting or reacting violently, there are anger management groups, as well as in-person and online courses to retrain yourself to follow more productive impulses.

Finally, I am not really interested in debating Will Smith’s actions. I was not there, or in his position, and most likely neither were you.

Aram L. Bronston is a medical/health disaster preparedness and response specialist. He lives in Santa Rosa.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.