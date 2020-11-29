Close to Home: Four lessons of the coronavirus pandemic

A resurgence of COVID-19 is sweeping most of the country, and Sonoma County remains in the “widespread” category of California’s scale for reopening. After 157 deaths, 12,049 confirmed cases and a severe economic downturn, no one would say there’s a silver lining to our collective misery. But recent experience reinforces lessons we have learned throughout history — lessons we may have forgotten that, if refreshed, may restore our well-being.

The first lesson is that public health practices and values matter -- especially in epidemic times.

Although we have increasingly come to expect technology to solve crises, including those in health care, centuries-old public health measures remain foundational.

Safe and sanitary living conditions, careful food handling, good personal hygiene, including liberal use of soap and water, and courtesy and respect for the welfare of others must be valued and practiced in our communities.

No technological breakthroughs, even the feats of genetically engineered vaccines, can overcome breakdowns in basic social practices.

I recently overheard a brave young saleswoman respond to a customer who refused to wear a mask, citing his right to personal belief and choice: “I understand your concern for your rights, sir, but what about your responsibility to your fellow citizens?”

Ultimately, it will be our values more than our technology that determines the speed and depth of our recovery from this pandemic and, just as important, from the future diseases that will inevitably arise.

The second lesson is that if good health practices and citizens’ mutual support are the foundation of our ability to thrive, our public institutions also must matter.

Hospitals are often the last resort and safe haven for our communities. Dedicated professionals at North Coast hospitals have worked tirelessly to respond to a virus with unique qualities, one of which has been the ability to manifest in a variety of ways and evolve in unexpected directions.

While all hospitals have worked collaboratively, Santa Rosa Memorial and other Providence St. Joseph hospitals have treated the majority of our communities’ COVID-19 patients, returning 99.99% home healthy, and sustaining no preventable mortalities.

In Napa, Queen of the Valley Hospital is the only facility still able to serve the community, and in Humboldt County, Providence St. Joseph hospitals have successfully cared for 100% of COVID-19 patients.

Our hospitals exist in the same environment we experience and have utilized every resource available to support our caregivers. These caregivers need protection and support outside the hospitals as well. Our communities must be universally committed to these efforts, or hospitals and the people who work in them may not be available when they are needed.

As we approach the 10th month of the coronavirus pandemic, the third lesson we see nearly every day is that prevention remains paramount.

Early on, we discouraged patients from visiting emergency departments with minor symptoms if alternative avenues to care exist. But too many people haven’t sought out care they need. Daily we see patients who, fearing COVID-19 exposure, have delayed seeking care for heart attacks, strokes, gastrointestinal bleeding, systemic infections and other critical conditions.

I’ve heard potential patients say: “I won’t go to the hospital, they have COVID-19 there.” Of course we do. The virus is widespread throughout our community.

But we have instituted stringent methods to contain COVID-19 cases to isolated areas and ensure protection of other patients and staff. We screen all persons entering our facilities, and any known exposures remain safely at home until they are no longer infectious.

In the past 10 months, we have tested 43,650 patients at Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, 1,755 of whom were positive, for a rate of 4%. This is 1% less than the positivity rate for Sonoma County overall.

So, with our mission to treat and support anyone suffering with COVID-19, and thereby serving as a concentration point for the disease, our rates are lower than any other public place. No one should defer needed care for any serious condition.

A fourth and final lesson is that science matters. It is not news that science can be politicized, but we must more strongly resist that process.

We have seen throughout history, from Galileo to Semmelweis to Jenner, that politically unpopular science, and those who espouse it, may be ignored, ridiculed and even persecuted until the evidence becomes unassailable. It is also the case that the methods of science are frequently misunderstood.

Science is imperfect because human knowledge is limited. Facts emerge, conditions change, a virus mutates. That should not mean denying or suppressing facts when they are known. It should not stop us from acting on methods that have been proven, and it should not mean hindering those who are searching for new answers.

If we allow science to be politicized in this way, especially during a crisis, no trustworthy source of truth will remain.

Dr. Richard Carvolth is Northern California Region chief medical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health. He lives in Santa Rosa.

