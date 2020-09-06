Close to Home: Francis Drake’s complicated legacy

Sonoma County recognizes Francis Drake’s survey and drawing of the Sonoma County coast as the first visit by Europeans to the county.

One of the efforts coming from the Black Lives Matter movement is the removal of public edifices honoring those who have suppressed Black people.

That sweep has reached back nearly 4½ centuries to Francis Drake, whose namesake high school in San Anselmo is being renamed. Others are pressing to rename Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Marin County.

Drake, who is best known for sailing around the globe in the late 16th century, learned trans-Atlantic seamanship by joining the Hawkins fleet on its second and third, both ill-fated, slaving voyages to the Spanish Main.

That, alone, is sufficient, to some, for Drake’s name to be erased.

Michael Von der Porten

Historians, though, insist on a more detailed, more careful, more thorough analysis.

John Sugden, the leading researcher about Drake has done that work. He has shared it with the Sonoma County Historical Society, which has made it available on its website and in its journal, Sonoma Historian.

What did Sugden find?

Sonoma Historian.pdf

After suffering Spanish treachery at San Juan de Ulúa in 1568, Drake’s words and actions related to Black slaves and native peoples changed.

At Nombre de Dios, Panama, in 1572, Drake developed an alliance with the Cimarrons, escaped Spanish slaves, and one of the Cimarrons, Diego, joined Drake’s crew. Diego returned to England and chose, as a free man, to join Drake on his circumnavigation.

Looking across historic ranchlands on Point Reyes to Drakes Estero, an inland arm of Drakes Bay, where Sir Francis Drake is believed to have anchored in his 16th-century explorations of the West Coast. (BRIAN J. CANTWELL J. CANTWELL / Seattle Times)

In Drake’s Pacific Ocean exploits, Sugden wrote, not one Native American was injured or killed even though Native Americans at Mocha, Chile attacked with arrows and darts. Seeking water, the Englishmen were attacked without provocation. Two Englishmen were captured and killed. The others in the party, including Drake and Diego, were injured.

Drake did not return fire. He realized the Native Americans had confused Englishmen with the Spaniards who mistreated local peoples. (Diego would die of his wounds months later.)

In Drake’s journey up the coast, not one Spaniard was killed. Those who were captured were treated well and then released, sometimes given a small amount of silver.

Slaves facing trial at Guatulco, Mexico were freed. One joined Drake. Two other slaves, one a woman, were freed from Spanish ships. All three came to Drake's Cove.

At Drakes Bay, there were friendly, but confused relations among the groups.

The Coast Miwok people believed their dead had returned from the ocean. As Greg Sarris noted when Drakes Bay was designated a national historic landmark in 2016, the visitors seemed sickly with their pale skin and awful smell. Drake thought he was being crowned and given the kingdom.

In the West Indies, Drake was reported to have freed as many as 12,000 Black Spanish slaves. Many wished to come to England where there was no slavery. (English slavery would be a later development.)

Sugden found that Drake’s most violent outburst came in 1585 when a Black messenger sent forth by Drake was struck down by a Spanish soldier’s lance, presumably because the soldier was affronted by the race of the envoy. Drake had two innocent friars hanged and demanded the Spaniards turn over the murderer. The Spaniards put the soldier to death themselves.

In London, Sir Francis Drake may have been the first to raise the plight of “coloured races” in the English Parliament.

Much is now available to understand Drake. Documents from the English point of view and those from Spain and Mexico are accessible online. Some come from people enduring torture under terms of the Spanish Inquisition — which would likely have been slanted against Drake. Readers can form their own opinions. Sugden’s essay and his 2006 book, “Sir Francis Drake,” are good reads. Melissa Kaufmann’s “Black Tudors” takes a detailed look at Diego.

None of our honored ancestors was perfect. Drake certainly wasn’t perfect. But in the overarching review of Drake, where does he stand? In 16th century terms, he is one of the most decent, multi-cultural personalities. Even in light of 21st century progressive values, Drake shines.

Instead of removing Drake’s name, we should study and teach Drake’s legacy and that of the many peoples of the 16th century.

Michael Von der Porten is the treasurer for the Sonoma County Historical Society and the archivist for the Drake Navigators Guild. He lives in Santa Rosa.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.