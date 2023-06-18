Close to Home: Future clears as Petaluma fair nears

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

As Petaluma prepares to celebrate its deep agricultural roots during the Sonoma-Marin Fair this week, there is renewed hope for a long-sought agreement allowing the fair to continue operating while redesigning the 55-acre property in the center of Petaluma for more optimal public use.

Should a deal finally be struck, it would conclude 20 years of failed attempts to determine the fate of this centrally located public parkland upon which a five-day state fair has operated since 1936. That was the year the city of Petaluma first leased the property to the 4th District Agricultural Association for $1 a year.

John Burns

Leasing the land to the state seemed to make sense in 1936 when the property was at the eastern edge of town. But as Petaluma’s population grew sevenfold in the years since, it became painfully apparent that the community’s single largest public space is badly underutilized for 360 days of the year.

Petaluma’s elected officials are responsible for ensuring the most efficient utilization of this property for the benefit of its owners, the citizens of Petaluma. To do that will require reconfiguring the property so the fair can operate more efficiently while opening space for new public uses, thus enabling the property’s full potential to be realized, along with improved connectivity to adjacent facilities like the swim center, the library and the teen center.

Following years of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate a revised lease, and with the current lease set to expire this Dec. 31, the city last year contracted with a nonpartisan consulting firm that led an open public process in which dozens of stakeholders — including state fair officials, local government representatives, business and civic leaders, farmers, 4-H leaders and fairgrounds tenants — were interviewed about the property’s future.

A lottery-selected advisory committee, which received an extraordinary amount of public feedback and information, delivered a comprehensive report to the Petaluma City Council with a host of sound recommendations including continuing the annual fair, adding a year-round farmers market, increasing public park space and securing the property’s status as an emergency evacuation center.

The City Council unanimously voted to adopt the recommendations and assume responsibility for the property’s maintenance, management and long-term subleasing arrangements with fairgrounds tenants, including a preschool, elementary school and racetrack effective in 2024.

The council directed City Manager Peggy Flynn to negotiate the numerous complex details of the pending transition with the fair’s CEO, Tawny Tesconi, who was asked for financial and operational information necessary to forge an interim agreement that would enable to the fair to operate for an additional three years while a master plan was developed for the long term.

But the state fair board had other ideas. Rather than produce any documents, the fair hit the city with a formal public records request in January for all records relating to city communications with the property’s long-term tenants who would soon become city tenants.

The fair board also contracted with attorney Marguerite Leoni, who specializes in election law, presumably to help draft some type of future ballot measure beneficial to the fair and to supplement the legal services the fair receives from the state.

But at end of March, after news stories noted the lack of progress in negotiations, the board finally sent the city some of the of the information it had requested, and negotiations got underway in earnest.

On May 30, the fair submitted a proposal under which it would operate rent-free for three years with the city assuming costs for maintenance, utilities and capital improvements, which, according to Flynn, are estimated at more than $13 million because of the fair’s long deferred building maintenance practices.

Under the proposal, it’s assumed that the city will receive rental income from long-term tenants, which would help cover its new property maintenance expenses at the site.

Because the fair is projecting annual operating deficits of up to $500,000, it asked for additional financial support, suggesting Petaluma could transfer money from the 2020 voter-approved sales tax measure to help subsidize the fair.

In her response, Flynn makes clear that the Measure U sales tax initiative was designed to fund city services like street repair and fire protection, not state fair subsidies. Flynn and the council are instead offering the fair the ability to continue managing event and facility rentals whereby it would retain a large portion of the revenue needed to close the organization’s operating deficit.

The city is proposing that a smaller portion of event/rental revenues be directed to a new capital improvement fund dedicated to rehabilitating the property which, as you will see if you attend the fair, has not been well maintained. The sheep and swine barns, for example, have been “red tagged” by the state, meaning they are unsafe for public occupancy.

The city’s offer might not give the 4th District Agricultural Association everything it wants, but it’s quite generous and it’s certainly fair. Assuming they agree, fair board members can have budgetary certainty to begin planning next year’s event.

Saving the fair for future generations is now entirely in their hands.

John Burns is a former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

