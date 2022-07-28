Close to Home: Grief, gratitude and making a better future

I had loaded the dishwasher and come into the family room, ready to watch the latest episode of a Netflix series with my husband. Before dinner we had watched the raging fires in Spain, so the lush green forest on the screen pulled me in, a stark contrast to the devastation I had witnessed an hour earlier.

The narrator was warning that the golden eagle soaring over that forest must return quickly to her nest. Her babies couldn’t be left in the tree aerie for long because of predators. As she swooped through the trees, it began to rain. The camera zoomed in on a small ball of white fluff with big eyes, and the narrator warned that the eaglet’s fine down was no protection from rain. I saw the tiny bird shiver as the mother landed in the nest.

Jane Bender

Time seemed to stop as I watched that huge bird spread her majestic wings and tenderly wrap them around her baby to keep it dry. At that moment I was looking at the force of nature that has created and nurtured all life on this glorious planet.

It was a moment of gratitude for that beautiful bird, followed by a moment of grief realizing how fragile life is right now. What will become of that bird and others like her as we destroy their habitat out of our greed and negligence? Where will she nest if her home is engulfed in flames?

Many scientists and ethical experts warn that the scale of havoc and devastation ahead of us is unbearable for most of us to imagine. But perhaps if we can open our hearts in gratitude for a female eagle’s winged shelter, we can face her dangers more readily.

If we can open our hearts fully to the bravery and love of the young father’s sacrifice as he died on the July 4 parade route, shielding his toddler son from a sniper’s bullets, maybe we can grieve the violence of our world today more fully as well.

Perhaps gratitude can help us cope with grief. Perhaps it can make us realize how much we have to protect and spur us to action.

The older I get the more I realize that the life force on this planet is truly the force of love, not love like diamonds and roses, but love that springs from her earth, her trees, her animals and, of course, her children. It is a love that generates both gratitude and grief these days. Unfortunately, at this point in our history they go together. But I wonder if that coupling might yet save us. I hope it can.

Jane Bender is a former mayor of Santa Rosa.

