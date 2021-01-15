Close to Home: Ground Hog Day, again and again

COVID has turned daily life into a repetition that, well, makes people forget what day it is. How often do friends call and say, “What’s new?” I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of saying, “Not much.” Sometimes the routine varies and they ask, “How you doing?” to which I reply, “I’m doing well. I hope you’re doing well as well.”

Truly, there are times when there isn’t much to say. But perhaps this isn’t such a bad thing.

With COVID, the days all seem to be the same. No work, no stopping by the pub, no eating out, no socializing with friends, no going to the movies, no workouts at the gym, no overnight trips away from home, no new news (except the horrific numbers related to the pandemic and, of course, the president’s tiresome refrain of a rigged election, which is really non-news).

How like Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day” we’ve become. The film traces Murray’s nightmare of living the same day — Groundhog Day — over and over. Waking up to find he’s living the same day as the day before, Murray goes from confused and frustrated to numbing despair to reckless indifference to suicidal depression.

But in the end, he emerges from this dilemma triumphant, a man who finally realizes he has been blessed with the unique opportunity to help others and become a more caring, enlightened and selfless human being. From a burned-out, self-centered cynic Murray finally realizes he has another day to become a better person than he was the day before. Once he arrives at this point, the interminable day ends and the normal sequence of his life resumes.

At one point in the film Murray tells his work colleague (Andie MacDowell) that he is a “god, not the God, just a god” because he knows what’s going to happen every moment of the day. Finally, he decides to make the best of it. He turns outward and, no longer preoccupied with himself, turns his attention to what really matters — living in the moment, feeling truly alive and focused on putting others first and doing good.

Perhaps this is our chance — which has come at a high price indeed — to become more caring, purposeful human beings who will think first of the well-being of others before lapsing again into the mindless routine of life before COVID.

Michael O’Looneyn an English teacher, lives in Santa Rosa.

