Close to Home: Having your say about government decisions

In response to a question from a passerby about whether the framers were creating a monarchy or a republic, Benjamin Franklin supposedly quipped, “A republic if you can keep it.”

The need for active citizen participation in decisions that impact the public is vital to a well-functioning republic.

Richard Hertz

Besides voting, there are many other ways residents can make their voices heard, such as contacting lawmakers, attending public meetings, volunteering or contributing to campaigns, serving on a government board or commission, or even running for office.

In this era of super-connectivity, there are unprecedented opportunities to expand public participation in government decision-making. That’s why we are inviting you to take part in a special survey.

We’ll ask about your interest in having your opinions heard by local elected and other government officials in both traditional and newer ways. We’ll also ask for your thoughts about ways local governments might better inform residents about decisions that impact them.

The survey was designed by students in a graduate research methods course in Sonoma State’s masters in public administration program, with my assistance as their professor and a long-time public opinion pollster.

Though not a random sampling of local public opinion, we feel the results will provide useful information to local residents and policymakers.

Many decisions that impact us all are strongly influenced by lobbyists representing special interests. Our goal is to determine practical ways the public can have more of a say in determining policies, not just commenting on or learning about them once they become law.

Most people have busy lives. However, we think there are ways to become more engaged and involved in public affairs while still respecting our other commitments.

We hope you’ll share your opinions with us in this endeavor that we feel will benefit the public and those elected, appointed or hired to serve their best interests. When the results are in, we’ll share them with you in a report that will be available on pressdemocrat.com.

Your time and participation in this project would be greatly appreciated. When you’re ready to begin the survey, just click on the link below. Thank you very much.

Richard Hertz, a longtime pollster, teaches research methods at Sonoma State University. He lives in Bodega Bay.

