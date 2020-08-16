Close to Home: Her voice, her vote: Centennial of women’s suffrage

How will 2020 be remembered? We can guess the negatives — turbulence, anxiety, crises. What will the positives be — a year of significant change, record voting in elections, medical breakthroughs, less systemic racism, more social justice?

It is really up to all of us who are living in this moment in time. This could be as remarkable a year as the democracy strengthening year 1920, when we had the largest expansion of voting rights in our nation’s history.

The 19th Amendment, which acknowledged women’s right to vote, was ratified on Aug. 18, 2020 and went into effect eight days later, on Aug. 26, 1920. That change opened the doors to many other positive changes in society.

Just as those in 1918 were surrounded by the impact of a dangerous virus, we are surrounded by a new pandemic. The 1918 flu did not stop suffragists from changing society to support voting for all. Our current health crisis hasn’t stopped people from using their voices and being heard.

Debbie Mc Kay

We may feel divided, but our personal political differences pale when we remember we each have the ability to hold elected officials accountable, influence the direction of change and make democracy work for everyone.

So what can we do to move toward positive outcomes for 2020? For starters, we can remind others to register and, whenever possible, vote by mail. “Others” may include family and friends near and far, neighbors, grocery clerks, your hairdresser or your mechanic.

We can make voting on our many ballot measures easier by informing others about pro-and-con ballot explanations and encouraging online participation in local candidate forums, including those offered by the League of Women Voters and other organizations. Share nonpartisan sources of ballot measure information, such as votersedge.org/ca, ballotpedia.org/California and votesmart.org.

As important as the coming elections are, during this pandemic voting may not seem a priority. When people are worried about having a job or their health, they don’t always focus on elections. Yet this year people seem motivated and may be connecting the serious problems they are facing with the kind of leadership needed nationally and locally.

What about young voters, those normally least likely to participate in elections? Will they vote? All over the country, many young people seem engaged. They are discussing and organizing around issues of racial justice, climate change, gun safety and more. Will they connect the dots and vote?

We recently asked Violet Wang from Petaluma, a 2020 graduate of Casa Grande High School. She was selected by the National Foundation for Women Legislators as one of two California students to represent our state at a special U.S. Senate youth program in Washington, D.C. this past spring.

Wang says we must demystify the voting process for voters.

This is an important centennial year for voting rights, and we hope 2020 will be remembered for record-breaking voter turnout and positive change. Each of us — men and women, young and old — can be part of this positive outcome.

Debbie Mc Kay is president of the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County. She lives in Santa Rosa.

