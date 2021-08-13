Close to Home: History repeats in attacks on Asians

When I read about hate crimes against Asians, I feel that history is repeating itself. In 1942, 120,000 Japanese Americans on the West Coast were incarcerated in remote inland camps.

I was 4 years old and didn’t understand the tension in our family as we went on buses with only what we could carry to the Tanforan racetrack in San Bruno. There we were housed in horse stalls. The men began scrounging scrap lumber to make the stalls livable, and the women began the endless cleaning to remove the smell of manure.

After five months, we went by train to our home for the next three years, Topaz in Utah’s desert. We arrived in school buses to a camp of hastily built tar paper barracks set in quads and surrounded by guard towers and barbed wire fences. We were assigned apartments in the barracks and were greeted by one of the frequent dust storms. The men again sealed the openings where sand filtered in, and the women endlessly swept.

Topaz began to organize with a hospital staffed by doctors and nurses who were among the internees. This was where my grandmother worked. Landscaping was where my father and uncle worked. A shoe shop was staffed by my grandfather and mother. Pay was minimal, but working was essential.

The apartments had no running water or cooking facilities. Each block had a central mess hall and toilet, laundry and shower facilities. Soon schools, a library and a store started. I began kindergarten in the fall.

In 1943, a loyalty oath split the camp with two questions: Are you willing to serve in the armed forces, and do you swear loyalty to only the United States. My family said yes to both questions, but others who felt betrayed by the country said no and were labeled the “No No Boys.” There was tension between the two factions. In March, the Army came to recruit volunteers for an all-Nisei combat team. My father volunteered and told me he had to try to change things for us. He also asked my two uncles to be surrogate fathers to me in his absence. He fought in Italy and France, was wounded three times and won a Bronze Star.

My mother and I were alone in the apartment and would sit by the coal stove and read together. Time passed slowly, punctuated by a telegram that my father had been wounded again. School was a major activity, and we had excellent teachers, mainly internees. When we returned to Berkeley, I was ahead in every subject except geography.

Life in camp was boredom with occasional relief. My mother went to pick fruit in Provo, and we got to go to town to see the “Wizard of Oz.” Marvelous. Or the evening when the camp celebrated the Bon Odori with ladies dancing by the light of bonfires. We also had wonderful Halloweens where each family had small handmade treats for us kids. Our family was always there, and so was the community to support us.

Finally in 1945 the camps began to close, and people were going home. We were lucky; the Bank of Berkeley had rented grandpa’s house with a shoe shop and paid the taxes, so we had a place to return to. Many had lost everything and had nothing to look forward to. We came back on the train. The house was a mess, and it took a lot of work to make things right, but grandpa was able to restart his shoe repair and grandma went back to work as a caregiver for two elderly ladies. My mother became the first Asian employee of the Berkeley Board of Education. I started elementary school. Finally, a telegram arrived saying that my father had been discharged and would be coming home.

The recent racist attacks are aimed at all Asians, and that has united us in our response. This is something new and, hopefully, a powerful counter to those attacking us. At 84, I have lived over a third of this republic’s history, and I am determined not to bend before it. We endured relocation, and the members of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team spilled their blood for this country. What more do we have to do to prove that we belong?

Jon Yatabe, a retired engineer, is a resident of Bodega Bay.

