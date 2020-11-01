Close to Home: History’s lesson about contested elections

If Americans don’t learn from history, we’re likely to see a repeat in this year’s presidential election of the disastrous 1876 election. While there have been numerous commentaries on the possibility of a contested vote being decided by the Supreme Court as happened in 2000, a much more nefarious method of thwarting voters’ will has largely been ignored by the media.

First, a little history lesson.

The Democratic candidate in 1876 was New York Gov. Samuel Tilden, a reformer who pledged to lift the country out of a depression and bring back integrity to the White House after years of scandals and corruption during President Ulysses Grant’s Republican administration. The Republican candidate was Rutherford Hayes, the conservative governor of Ohio. On election night, Tilden won a majority of the popular vote, 51% to Hayes’ 48%. He also won 20 states, according to the official ballot counts in those states, for 203 electoral votes, while Hayes carried 17 states with 166 electoral votes (185 were needed to win).

The Republicans refused to concede the election, contending that there had been fraud at the polls in three states where the voting had been close: Louisiana, South Carolina, and (you guessed it) Florida. Those states had a combined 19 electoral votes, so if the Republicans could snatch all three, Hayes would win the election.

Telegrams were sent to all three states’ Republican officials urging them to insist that only their slate of electors should votes to Washington to be counted in Congress that December. Democrats fought back, and their electors also sent votes to Congress.

As stipulated by the Constitution, Congress had to intervene in the election. The House had a Democratic majority, but Republicans had a majority in the Senate. So a unique compromise was worked out with the formation of an electoral commission, composed of five Republican and five Democrat members of Congress and five Supreme Court justices (two Democrats, two Republicans and one independent). In the end, the independent member retired from the court and was replaced with a Republican, and the commission voted 8 to 7 to accept the returns from the Republican canvasing boards for all three states, giving Hayes a bare majority of 185 electoral votes. Democrats cried foul, with some even threatening to march on Washington to prevent Hayes from being inaugurated. But in the end they had to accept what they saw as a brazen steal.

Fast forward to 2020. Last month, Politico published a little-noticed account from sources inside the White House who said that Trump campaign officials were contacting Republican politicians in swing states with Republican-controlled legislatures and asking them to commit to sending the votes from their party’s slate of electors to Congress regardless of the popular vote in those states, supposedly to prevent fraud at the polls. If Congress were to intervene under current rules, the House would cast the deciding vote as to who will be president. But Democrats’ control there would not help them, since each state delegation casts a single vote and more states have a Republican majority in their House delegations than Democrats.

The only way to avoid such a debacle is for Democratic voters to submit their mail-in ballots before Election Day or vote in person, so Republicans can’t allege that invalid mail-in ballots received after Election Day gave Joe Biden a majority of popular votes in swing states, especially if the vote in several of those states is close. Understanding the history of the contested presidential election of 1876 is essential to ensuring that we don’t see a repeat of that fraudulent result. Forewarned is forearmed.

Mark Anthony Wilson is an adjunct professor of art history at Santa Rosa Junior College. He lives in Berkeley.

