Close to Home: Honoring our fading generation of warriors

It was a slow day at the West Sonoma County Museum when I visited the “Sonoma County Homefront in World War II” exhibit years ago. I had a personal interest in the exhibit as it included quotes from my mother-in-law about her time as an orchard boss during the war. The docent and I were alone that day. He was a local veteran of World War II, and our discussion turned, of course, to that world-changing event.

I learned something more that day than what the war experience was for the civilian population in Sonoma County. I learned that most Americans really had no idea what the experience was like for the men who fought. A new movie about World War II had been released that year, and in the first 20 minutes of “Saving Private Ryan,” Americans saw the most realistic depiction of World War II combat on film.

This was no John Wayne movie with soldiers being shot and silently dropping dead. I grew up on John Wayne and the war movies of the 1950s and ’60s. They formed an appreciation in me for those who fought, but no understanding of combat’s horror. “Saving Private Ryan” was an epiphany.

Al, the docent at the museum, told me this story. He was at his gym wearing a Navy sweatshirt one day when he noticed a young man staring at him during his workout. The young man finally approached and asked, “Were you in World War II?”

“Yes, I was,” said Al. “The invasion of Italy and on.”

“I never realized what you guys went through until I saw ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ ” the young man said, as he stuck out his hand and added, “Thanks. Thanks for what you went through for us.”

I have spent six years interviewing mostly World War II veterans for the Library of Congress. Our oral history team has interviewed men and women veterans from all branches of service. The digital stories of their experience are archived through the Veterans History Project and can be viewed online. These veterans don’t consider themselves heroes. Most say they were “just doing our job.” Those “jobs” need to be understood by succeeding generations.

The more I hear these veterans’ stories, the more I appreciate what they did to preserve America as a free country. I am overwhelmed by the sacrifice, hardship and horrors they endured. These veterans, now in their late 90s and early 100s, are rapidly leaving us. Their stories of what they did for America are being lost forever. Many could never share their experience because it was too painful, triggering flashbacks and what we understand today as post-traumatic stress disorder. But their stories are important to hear and to remember.

We have moved from written to visual as the medium through which we learn. Most of us do not read the memoirs of the warriors who were able to write when they returned home, or years later, hoping to excise themselves of the demons of war. I encourage those of you who still have World War II veterans among family and friends to ask them to tell their story. Do the writing and taping for them. Copy their pictures to accompany their story, and share it with family members. We are still seeking World War II veterans to interview for the Library of Congress. Veterans receive DVDs of their interview for their family.

However, most of us no longer know World War II veterans. So I encourage you to avail yourselves of the realistic movies being produced based on veterans’ stories of war to understand what they endured for our freedom. As we approach our second Memorial Day without the usual large gatherings to honor those who gave their lives for our country, may I suggest you watch a movie about the war this weekend? See what those teenagers and 20-somethings of 80 years ago did to protect the freedom we often so lightly.

Based on my conversations with veterans, I feel these movies best demonstrate their experience: “Saving Private Ryan,” “Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific,” “Unbroken,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Fury.” Perhaps, after watching one of these movies, like that young man at the gym years ago, you, will have an epiphany. Perhaps Memorial Day will become more than a holiday launching summer fun. Perhaps you will want to say, as I do, to every World War II veteran I am yet fortunate to meet, and to those now gone, “Thank you for keeping us free!”

NOTE: To be interviewed for the Library of Congress and receive a copy of your interview, local veterans can contact me at 104nan@gmail.com

Nancy Sandborn is a member of the Pacific Coast Air Museum oral history team and president of the Redwood Empire chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. She lives in Graton.

