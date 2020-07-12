Close to Home: How the county can keep its promise

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors’ decision to continue operating indefinitely the Los Guilicos Village homeless shelter, coupled with the supervisors’ on-the-record statements that site maintenance costs are unsustainable, threatens the safety of Sonoma Valley residents and businesses and breaks a promise to the citizens who live here.

People are unsettled because the memory of 2017 fires is fresh. During those fires, Los Guilicos had to be hit with fire retardant to keep the fire from jumping the highway into Oakmont. Supervisor Shirlee Zane’s response to that concern on the part of residents here? “Get over it.”

Since the establishment of Los Guilicos Village, I’ve listened to safety and security concerns from many of our residents. Those concerns include important evacuation challenges associated with our location and limited egress routes.

County officials promised us in writing that the shelter would be temporary and that services would be provided to mitigate the risks, including on-site security, a shuttle bus service to town and ground rules regarding drugs and alcohol and movement outside the property. Indeed, thus far, St. Vincent de Paul has delivered necessary and often life-changing services to a very vulnerable population. We concur with the supervisors that this is a positive outcome.

However, as Supervisor Susan Gorin has said, the success of the site is due only to the wraparound services and operating rules.

We are now are entering fire season. The costs associated with maintaining the site — already cited as unsustainable by Gorin and Zane — are weighing heavy on the county. The coronavirus’ impact on county revenues likely exacerbates this problem.

Who can possibly argue the inevitability of a service reduction at this remote fire-prone site? The indefinite continuation of Los Guilicos Village is an accident waiting to happen.

Jack Tibbitts, the executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, agreed that for the Los Guilicos Village “to remain a safe and supported environment,” the current funding level of $133,000 per month must be continued “to allow for adequate security and transportation.”

He went on to say that “anything less would be insufficient to meet the needs of this population, which could result in a higher level of incidents at the village and the surrounding environment. To make that point more firmly, (St. Vincent de Paul) will discontinue their site management if funding levels are not maintained.”

Without a coherent long-term solution, providing housing for homeless people will remain a festering problem. St. Vincent de Paul is renovating the former Gold Coin Motel on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. When those renovations are completed in December, the renamed St. Vincent de Paul Commons will be able to accommodate the current residents at Los Guilicos at less cost to the county.

I therefore urge the county to adopt this compromise: Maintain operations for the homeless shelter at Los Guilicos with the current level of transportation and security services recommended by Tibbetts in the most expedient manner, and move the residents to the St. Vincent de Paul Commons where they will have closer access to the services they need.

As Gorin has stated numerous times, Los Guilicos was never the right site for a homeless shelter. It’s simply too far from needed services and too close to both fire-prone areas and a vulnerable resident population. It will always be too expensive to operate properly, and therefore must not be allowed to continue indefinitely.

We need to be able to believe and trust that the Board of Supervisors will address the needs of the homeless without jeopardizing the safety of its citizens.

Steve Spanier is president of the Oakmont Village Association.

