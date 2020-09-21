Close to Home: How to start a forest fire

COVID pandemic aside, those of us who live in California know that, in our anxious hearts and minds, there could be further disasters ahead. As summer dries the grass and trees, we can’t help thinking about wildland fires. Especially me. I live in a redwood forest on a ridge that runs to the sea. Like you, PG&E supplies my power, and we know their record when it comes to wildland fires. Especially those who mourn the dead and people who’ve lost their homes in that annual holocaust of fire that we fear will return again.

PG&E is worried too. They send notices in the mail. I get emails by the score. PG&E is going to shut our power off when they believe their power lines can start a fire. They keep the rules and parameters to themselves, but they’ve warned they’ll shut the power off when the temperature gets too high. We know how these fires start. A power line breaks. It falls and sets the vegetation on fire below. PG&E has recently spent a fortune to reassure the public that they’re clearing that vegetation around their lines.

Let’s go take a look. A PG&E distribution line runs along the edge of my property through a redwood forest interspersed with oaks and fir. Look up. The power poles are good; lines intact. All good. Look down. What do you see? Chain sawed sections of trees rotting on the ground; desiccated branches; sapling oak and fir trees lopped off half way up their trunks directly under the lines. It’s an arsonist’s dream: rotting brush and trees just waiting for a spark. How long has this been going on? Years. Ceanothus, brush and saplings are growing up through this fire-ready mess. In places, you’d need a tractor to move across this barricade of organic death.

A crew from a company contracted by PG&E appeared recently to do more trimming around my nearby electric lines. Three trucks, nine men, a hydraulic lift basket and a chipping machine appeared. The chipper is useful only when there’s an accessible road close to the power lines. Soon, the sounds of chain saws were buzzing in the air. Weeks before, an arborist working for a different company appeared, computer in hand, marking trees with a red dot or an X. Sometimes, another person from another company passes through checking the arborist’s work to include the X’s and dots. Unfortunately, the cumulative effect of all these labors is to add more slash to the already rotting vegetation beneath power lines. The lines might be clear above, but there’s a time bomb down below. It stretches on for miles.

Is PG&E ultimately responsible for this? Yes, but I’d bet there’s laws and regulations involved, compliments of state and environmental bureaucrats that would take a caravan of buses to fill. Death by boredom would be your fate if you even tried to learn who’s responsible for this mess.

What’s the guarantee that simply pruning power line vegetation, or turning the power off when the temperature rises, will prevent a forest fire? There is no guarantee. In the forest where I live, packrats often climb to the top of redwoods to nibble the tender growth at the top. These redwood tops can fall into the lines below. So can a rotting fir branch higher than the cleared distance around any electrical wire no matter what the temperature is. Gravity can do its part to start a forest fire. This could happen near my house, but burning day and night, a fire could also head to your town chasing you and your neighbors from your homes.

Is there a solution for leaving miles of combustion-able slash beneath volatile power lines? There is. The solution lies in the past. When I built my house — over 40 years ago — it was just as close to the power line as it presently is. Then as now, PG&E hired a company to clear vegetation away from the lines. Three men appeared with chain saws in a pickup: the Mexican-American foreman, a youthful former logger and a tall ex-biker with climbing gear. Using common sense, they cleared everything above, around and below the power lines. They cleared everything to bare earth. The slash was placed in orderly piles and later burned in the winter or chipped away if they could tow a chipper close enough to the piles of slash they had stacked neatly under the lines. Leftover logs four to five feet long were gathered together. Locals utilized them for fire wood.

By spring, one could look down and along the power line at a virtual boulevard of clearance with deer nibbling at the new growth underneath. There were no arborists spraying dots on trees; no convoys of trucks and equipment replete with squads of men. Three hard workers did it all. Each year, clearing vegetation was easier than the last once all the vegetation beneath the power lines was removed from the previous year. As an added bonus, these hard workers of long ago created a fire break beneath the wires where a forest fire might be stopped. It was good for PG&E; it was good for me, good for my neighbors and people far away in case a wire fell, because a live wire can’t start a fire if there’s nothing there to burn.

PG&E, use some common sense before you turn our power off, or force us to buy expensive generators (made in China, I might add) when the temperature begins to rise. Clear vegetation to the ground around your power lines. Chip it up; haul it off, or burn it away in winter. Or if global warming is an issue, just leave it there in orderly piles to compost back to earth rather than scattered haphazard all around. This truly must be done before, once again, a live wire falls to the ground littered with decay, and people are forced to flee their homes.

Michael Koepf, author of “The Fisherman’s Son,” is a novelist who lives in Elk.

