Close to Home: How wild animals cope with wildfire

Humans fled by the tens of thousands in Sonoma and Napa counties this summer as the Glass fire bore down on their communities. But other species’ habitat was threatened too, and ultimately more than 67,000 acres, most of it wildland, burned.

Bigger and more frequent fires in the North Bay and across the West have led many to wonder how wild animals are faring amid the flames and smoke. What happens to them when fires come? What do they do after the fires are gone?

As for how many animals are killed by wildfire, solid data is hard to come by, but scientists believe large fires can cause a short-term hit to certain animal populations — and faster-moving fires pushed by powerful, climate-change-driven winds are probably worse for them.

However, those population declines don’t appear to be permanent. A September National Geographic article says that “scientists don’t have any good estimates on the number of animals that die in wildfires each year. But there are no documented cases of fires — even the really severe ones — wiping out entire populations or species.”

Meanwhile, animals able to get away from fire, including deer, bears, coyotes, mountain lions and birds, do so. At Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, wildlife cameras installed and maintained by park operators from Sonoma Ecology Center provide footage before and during wildfires that clearly shows deer and other creatures avoiding flames with apparent ease.

After the flames are gone, the animals return quickly – and many species are better off than before. For them, any loss of habitat from wildfire is only temporary, and as rains arrive to burned landscapes, new vegetation grows quickly and abundantly, resulting in more food for all.

“In chaparral, for example, all the new vegetation after fires is young, fresh, green, at ground level, and you can walk right to it,” said Sonoma Ecology Center biologist Caitlin Cornwall. Similarly, she said, “Birds show up in numbers near burning areas, where they eat and wait out a fire. After the fire is gone, some species, such as woodpeckers, move right in to burned areas and have more food and habitat than before.”

That influx of wildlife may be why Sonoma Valley residents began reporting mountain lion sightings just days after the Glass fire moved on. An Oct. 18 encounter in the Montini Preserve, on the northern edge of Sonoma, prompted wildlife biologist Quinton Martins to note that “there is no surprise to see a lion up above Sonoma. This is an area well frequented by lions.”

Martins, who runs Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Living with Lions program and is an expert on North Bay mountain lions’ behavior and whereabouts, said there is good reason to believe lions can and do cope well with wildfires. “These cats have evolved in this fire-driven system, so they would have been exposed to big fires before,” he wrote in an email, adding that after the Nuns fire in 2017, researchers found the cats not only surviving, but staying in their previous ranges.

Even when mountain lions are forced to shift ranges, Martins said, “their behavior is surprisingly plastic and their tolerance for each other admirable.”

Meghan Walla-Murphy, a wildlife biologist and lead scientist of the North Bay Bear Collaborative, which Sonoma Ecology Center hosts, said she has been “deep in the bear/fire world” and that there is ample evidence of ursines coping well with fire too.

Recently, she said, “I was on a large 10,000-acre private parcel of which half burned in the Glass fire. It was amazing to see how quickly the bears and other species had returned and were feeding on old walnut trees and remaining blackberries. I saw at least four individual sets of tracks of different sizes. In following out these trails, the bears were moving in and out of the burn zones into unburned areas. Many trails showed that this was a regular movement, not just a onetime occurrence.”

Walla-Murphy said bears know the landscape well and are probably very good at finding unburned patches of wildland. As for the burned parts, she said, wildfires can sweep away doghair thickets of pine, creating open spaces for elderberry, ash, black oak and other food-source plants to grow, which in turn leads to long-term benefits for native species.

“The most glaring lesson for me, yet again, is the importance of connectivity,” she concluded. “If there are large enough tracts of contiguous permeable habitat, the animals have the ability to avoid the fire and find shelter, water and food until the green up of winter, when forage becomes available once more.”

