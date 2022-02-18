Close to Home: I stayed, but my neighborhood is fading away

I speak for those of us who stayed behind as friends fled the state these past few years because of the ongoing threat of fires, businesses closing during the pandemic, outrageous insurance hikes, drought — those of us who still see the benefits of staying put, whether because of a job, family or friends, or because we still sincerely love Sonoma County in spite of it all.

We bite the bullet and hunker down, saying, “Well, there is nothing we can do about it. We might as well enjoy the 75-degree winter days and hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, those who have left us in this virtual dust, many of their houses have been bought up by city folk, real estate investors and the like, who are tearing down and rebuilding or adding on, over and up to create more grandiose living spaces for sale and profit.

The charming neighborhood I bought into more than 20 years ago seems to be losing its character as the quiet streets get busier and one-story cottages are replaced by two-story monstrosities. Empty lots where birds and squirrels once built their nests are now filled property line to property line with buildings that block out the sun for the small cottages that remain next door.

It's sad. It's a shame. Our hands are tied. Like sheep to the slaughter.

When I moved here in 2000, these small river cottages were more affordable than any other places in Sonoma County, and the people more down-to-earth. We cared for one another.

These days I wake seven days a week to the pounding of nails and power tools on full tilt. My day starts with a jolt. The building department says construction noise is allowed 365 days of the year from 7 a.m. to sunset. My heart goes out to the homeowners who live just feet away from the building projects, where the noise is even more thunderous and unnerving.

Most would say buyers just want the most bang for their buck. I am left wondering, is there no heart left in people's decision-making? Can they not build smaller more modest houses that fit better into neighborhoods that have existed for decades?

We all know that the building will continue, that preservation of these few sacred empty lots will not happen, that neighbors will continue to lose their views, their sunlight and, temporarily, their sanity.

