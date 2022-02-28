Close to Home: If you build it, they won’t come

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

If you’re looking for evidence that history can repeat itself, look no further than the idea that building a new high-rise government office tower on the closed Sears site will revitalize downtown Santa Rosa.

For those who remember, the mall itself was supposed to revitalize downtown. The idea was that people would come to shop and spill over to the benefit of downtown businesses. And here we are decades later hearing the same misguided assertion.

When people did come to the mall they parked in the parking garage, shopped at the mall, ate at the mall and then went home. There was no spillover. Now, Sears is vacant, pathetic and waiting to be torn down.

Eric Koenigshofer

But wait! There is a plan afoot for the county to revitalize downtown by buying the Sears site for $20 million, tearing it down and erecting an 18-story, billion-dollar tower to house a couple thousand county employees. The idea is these folks will come to work on SMART, leave the building during the day and spill over to the local shops, restaurants, bars and nightlife, injecting a shot of adrenaline into the downtown economy.

They won’t.

Most will drive to work, park in one of the 1,500 spots purchased or leased by the county, eat inside the tower’s own coffee shop or food court and leave for home after work. They will not be hanging around in numbers going out for drinks every night. They won’t be there at all on the weekends or holidays as the tower sits empty on those days.

What will work to revitalize downtown? Housing! Housing! Housing!

As far back as 1998 the need for housing in the center of the city has been recognized as the best way to revitalize downtown Santa Rosa. Yup, a quarter-century ago the city itself engaged a team of professionals from around the country with expertise in architecture, planning and urban development to come up with a plan.

The R/UDAT Group, Santa Rosa City Vision and the City Council convened a broad spectrum of local stakeholders to produce a focused analysis of how downtown could be made more vital. The resulting recommendation? Produce more center city housing and mixed-use development.

Among the more obvious benefits, the analysis pointed out people living downtown will be there 15-18 hours a day, seven days a week. Contrast this with county workers being present eight to nine hours a day during the workweek while the tower sits empty all weekend.

And let’s be clear, the entire county government center would not move. In fact, only part of the county government would move. Building the tower downtown will have the major disadvantage of permanently splitting up the county staff and others that the public depends on for services. That’s because a new courthouse is under construction adjacent to the existing county offices.

This, combined with the new sheriff’s facilities and jail that are also on site, will mean that judges, law enforcement personnel, the district attorney, public defender, clerks and attendant workers would be miles away from other county services to be housed downtown.

The current county center has served the community well for more than 60 years and, yes, new facilities are needed. But rather than splitting the workforce and services it is far better to use land the county already owns to build a modern office building, creating a campus that is consolidated and easy for the public to navigate.

The remainder of the acreage that now constitutes the county center can be redeveloped as housing where county workers can live and walk to work. Now that is sustainable land use policy.

Let’s not let history repeat itself. Malls and office silos that capture and enclose people do nothing to create vibrant communities. Give people an affordable home downtown, and they will create a downtown that is full of energy, business opportunity and character.

Eric Koenigshofer is a former Sonoma County supervisor. He lives in Occidental.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.