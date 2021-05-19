Close to Home: In rationing water, don’t punish conservation

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I am old. Been there, done that. Perhaps some of my experiences can be useful in managing the drought.

I am one of those people who has been on near maximum water conservation for years. I installed drip irrigation before it was popular. I planted drought-resistant plants. I have low-flow toilets and showerheads. I have no leaky faucets. I take my car to a car wash. I use the dishwasher only when it is full. I have a lever kitchen faucet that I flip off easily when I rinse dishes. I only do full loads of laundry. I am simply not a wasteful person. I brush my teeth by filling a glass of water, dipping my toothbrush, brushing, rinsing from the glass and using the remainder to rinse my toothbrush. I don’t have a lawn.

My concern is that a percentage reduction is not a fair way to reduce water use. When you ask folks to conserve, that means something different to each person. Rather than a percentage reduction, what is needed is an allotment based on the number of persons who reside in the home.

Marin County, where we lived for years, came up with a successful plan. To allocate water fairly, a specific quantity of water was allocated per person in the household. During the 1991 drought, the Marin Municipal Water District allowed 50 gallons per day, per person. The residents could use the water any way they wanted. For example, if they wanted to wash their car rather than flush a toilet, water their lawn, cook or wash the dishes that was their decision.

By having a specific allotment per person per water meter, you can check to see who is complying and who is not. You can establish exorbitant rates for water used in excess of the allotment.

Also, you can easily use a number other than 50 gallons. This plan worked successfully in Marin County during their last water crisis.

This system avoids making lists of priorities that the utility department deems important. Everyone is treated equally. It never works when the water district tells people how to use their water. Give them an allotment, and let them decide. We do not need Big Brother, nor should you want to become the water police.

For water districts to ask everyone to cut back by a certain percentage is simply not fair nor appropriate to those of us who have been conserving for years. It is necessary to be very careful in how you ask for reductions.

Julian Lifschiz is a retired orthodontist. He lives in Santa Rosa.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.