Close to Home: Inclusiveness may save the world

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The Earth’s entire population is threatened by an unseen foe that disrupts economies and lives everywhere all at once. Death, disruption and division spread faster than a wildfire. A small group of misfits works diligently to develop countermeasures to save the planet, but will they be successful or thwarted by other unseen forces that suppress them?

Although this may sound like a new thriller novel or movie, it is playing out in real time in the real world right now.

The novel coronavirus has spared no corner of the world in bringing death, disruption and division. It has killed more than 1.8 million people, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It has shuttered businesses for months, leading to job losses everywhere. It has inflicted the steepest and fastest downgrades to global growth projections in the past 30 years, according to the World Bank’s Consensus Economics report. It has disproportionately impacted disadvantaged groups, including Blacks, Latinos and the poor.

Chris Borr

What is even more threatening than these impacts alone is the unprecedented speed and reach of the pandemic. While natural disasters have always been a threat, in the past their impact has been felt locally and regionally. Economic recessions have broadly impacted the world’s population but have not directly threatened life as does this pandemic. And past pandemics, such as the Spanish flu in 1918-1920 or the plague in medieval times, have not spread so quickly to infect the entire world within a few months. The situation is dire.

In the face of this unyielding disaster, the world’s salvation may actually come from another “d” word — diversity.

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tyler Cowen highlighted the remarkable contributions behind vaccine development efforts being made by members of groups that have traditionally not been included due to gender, ethnicity or socioeconomic status: women, immigrants and the poor (“Women leading development of COVID-19 vaccines,” Dec. 9).

In fact, as Cowen points out, women and immigrants are not just contributing – they are leading these efforts globally.

Note that the core science behind mRNA vaccines, which are being developed by Pfizer and Moderna, was established by a woman immigrant from Hungary, Katalin Kariko. She joined BioNTech, a German company partnered with Pfizer for COVID vaccine development. The company was founded by an immigrant husband and wife team from Turkey.

The work being done at Novovax, a U.S.-based company, is being led by Nita Patel – an immigrant from India. She leads an all-female team in the development of their COVID vaccine. Patel comes from a family that had little to no money and often had to beg for bus fare.

And, of course, there is Moderna, which had a key COVID vaccine trial led by a woman scientist from the University of Washington, Lisa Jackson. Moderna’s co-founder and chairman, although not a woman, is a Lebanese immigrant via Canada.

The lesson to take to heart is that without inclusion of these brilliant minds and the diversity they and so many others bring, the world may have been headed to another “d” word — doom.

With diversity, however, we can be stronger together in allowing all voices of all backgrounds to contribute. Inclusiveness should no longer be viewed as a required concession to social pressure. Inclusiveness won’t only improve the world — it just may save it.

Chris Borr, a retired health care consultant, founded Fair and Inclusive Representation in Rohnert Park, a citizen issues advocacy group.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.