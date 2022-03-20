Close to Home: It takes a village to teach a child

Raise your hand if you’ve been personally impacted by the California teacher shortage. Because you can’t see me right now, my hand is sky high. I joined Roseland Public Schools as superintendent in the spring of 2021 — when the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel seemed brightest. We started the current school year in-person and were off to a smooth start, when along came the variants.

Though the state of the pandemic has changed, what has remained steady and solid are our amazing students and the dynamic of our staff. Their attitude? Unwaveringly positive. Their work ethic? Unparalleled. Their belief in our students? Ferocious. They’re the best of the best, and they’ve been giving their all to our students. We know other schools are feeling the gratitude too, as schools all over the world have had to adapt. What the omicron surge has meant is that we need all hands on deck to keep kids in school, and that means expanding our reach to provide more aid to our dedicated teacher pool.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently issued an executive order enabling schools more flexibility in staffing decisions. Until the end of March, schools can allot extra hours to substitute teachers, rehire recent retirees, etc. We understand that tumultuous times have led to certain barriers to entry for the classroom. We have empathy toward those who may decide not to return to the classroom. On the flip side, we’re grateful that some of these barriers can come down, thanks to Newsom’s executive order. In fact, we’re so grateful that we’re increasing pay for substitute teachers so they can be properly financially rewarded for their hard work.

One of my favorite aspects of Roseland schools is how they aren’t siloed away; they’re a central part of the Santa Rosa community. In schools, our team gives students many opportunities to interact with the community, through career days, volunteer sessions, etc. Beyond that, Roseland’s alumni are immensely loyal. Many of our teachers and staff attended Roseland schools themselves. Plus, we have alumni representation on school boards and in Santa Rosa community positions. Keep an eye out for a new feature on our website titled “Hecho en Roseland” (Made in Roseland), which will highlight alumni, staff and community members who have enriched our community.

This call to action for staffing — substitute teaching and other support positions — will help us keep our doors open for continued high-quality in-person learning. But it’s also a greater opportunity. It’s a chance for community members to expand students’ exposure to who they can grow up to be in our community and elsewhere. We’re fortunate that our staff members are such role models. Now, we have a way to bring more role models into the classroom, create stronger relationships and model what it looks like to be a proud Roseland resident.

We’re in this together, and we know educators are working harder than ever to ensure that students have access to education. Our staff is wonderful, but we need to bolster this quality with quantity. We need community help. It’s going to take the Roseland village to raise our children. I usually like to end my correspondences with, “juntos adelante,” meaning “forward together.” I believe that we must work as a team, a family and a village to raise our students. A silver lining of this era is that we can invite more people to move forward together. If you can help our village, reach out to Jenny Young at jyoung@roselandsd.org, who will be your shepherd.

Hector Rico is superintendent of the Roseland school district.

