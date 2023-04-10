Close to Home: It’s time to outlaw junk fees

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

We’ve all experienced it. You hit pay for that concert ticket or hotel room and realize the final tab is actually much higher than the advertised price.

Closer inspection reveals the company you are doing business with has tacked on a slew of questionable fees with vague descriptions like “processing charge” or “convenience fee.”

You realize you’ve been subjected to the old bait-and-switch — and it is maddening. Unfortunately, if you’re like most people, you go ahead and complete the transaction anyway.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. It shouldn’t be that way. Companies should advertise the total cost of goods and services up front, eliminating what are commonly known as junk fees.

That is exactly the idea behind a new bill I’m co-authoring in partnership with Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley. Senate Bill 478 would bring transparency to online and other transactions, making it illegal for companies to advertise prices that do not include all required fees or charges other than taxes.

It is a law that is sorely needed in our state.

According to a 2019 survey by Consumer Reports, 85% of Americans reported having encountered a hidden fee in the previous two years. The same study found up to 60% of people reported spending more than they budgeted because of hidden fees in transactions for hotels, air travel, car rentals, telecom and tickets for live events.

In fact, hidden fees cost consumers billions of dollars each year, hurting vulnerable families at a time when every dollar counts. They prevent an accurate comparison of prices, planning or realistic budgeting. Furthermore, deceptive pricing takes business from honest competitors, removes the incentive for true price competition and leads to inflation in the market in general, without any corresponding benefit to consumers.

The practice has been a boon for sellers, who rake in profits by using technology to hide the true price of goods.

It is a significant issue. And it appears to be proliferating in more and more sectors of the economy. These fees are nothing more than a deceptive way of hiding the true price of something.

President Joe Biden called out the problem in his recent State of the Union speech, emphasizing hidden fees as a matter of national concern. He urged Congress to pass the Junk Fee Prevention Act, federal legislation to target deceptive price advertising, among other things.

In California, which is the world’s fourth-largest economy, we pay more than our share of junk fees. And it needs to stop.

SB 478 would address that, requiring honest price advertising and full disclosure in pricing across the board, protecting California consumers and businesses who are up front about their prices. It would allow broad civil enforcement of violations under the Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

Because the final purchase price for something shouldn’t be a mystery for California consumers. The price you see should be the price you pay. SB 478 will level the playing field for consumers and businesses by demanding transparency and a fair marketplace for California families.

Bill Dodd, D-Napa, represents the 3rd state Senate District.

