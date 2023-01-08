Close to Home: Keeping as much rainwater as possible

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Several atmospheric rivers have delivered much needed rainfall into Lake Mendocino and Lake Sonoma and sent flows in the Russian River roaring. You may be wondering, what is being done to collect and save this winter water for future use, especially since our region has been in a drought for many years.

David Rabbitt

As a director on the Sonoma Water board of directors, it has been a strategic goal to make our water supply system more resilient to climate change, including the impacts of droughts and floods.

With that in mind, Sonoma Water has been working collaboratively with community partners along with state and federal agencies to implement projects to collect and save winter water for future use, such as forecast informed reservoir operations and groundwater banking.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is implementing forecast informed operations at Lake Mendocino, which allows the corps to retain up to 11,650 acre-feet of the water in the flood control pool for future use — if keeping that water at Lake Mendocino doesn’t impact flood protection functions of the reservoir and downstream communities.

In 2020, forecast informed operations increased Lake Mendocino water storage by nearly 20%, roughly equivalent to the water used by 22,000 households. At Lake Sonoma, Sonoma Water and its partners are working to develop a forecast informed management program as well. Bottom line, we are keeping the rainfall we are receiving right now at both reservoirs.

Sonoma Water is assisting the Dry Creek Rancheria and partners in the Alexander Valley with an $8 million California Department of Water Resources grant to take winter water from the Russian River and spread it over properties through existing irrigation systems to replenish groundwater. Taking winter water when it is flowing high and fast in the Russian River and parking it in the ground to recharge shallow groundwater aquifers in areas prone to drought impacts is the key with this effort, which is expected to be completed later this year.

A new groundwater banking project is underway in the Santa Rosa Plain thanks to a $6.9 million grant from the state Department of Water Resources. With this project, Russian River flows from winter storms will replenish groundwater supplies in the Santa Rosa Plain through existing Sonoma Water pipelines and retrofitted groundwater wells. This project will benefit water users throughout the Sonoma Water supply system, including communities in southern Sonoma County. We anticipate this project to be completed by the end of 2025.

Sonoma Water’s flood protection efforts, known as the stream maintenance program, are also fully operational year-round to help keep our communities safe during atmospheric river events. I want to express my sincere appreciation for the hard work of these stream maintenance crews for working day and night to remove debris, trees and sediment that block flood protection channels and streams. This work is critical to keeping our communities safe.

I encourage our community to learn more about these and other projects to make our water supply and flood protection efforts more resilient to climate change by visiting sonomawater.org. Sonoma Water is appreciative of our community for helping implement these projects to make our water supply system resilient.

David Rabbitt is a Sonoma County supervisor and a director of Sonoma Water. He lives in Petaluma.

