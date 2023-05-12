Close to Home: Key survey findings

Following are key findings of a Civic Engagement and Participation Survey by Sonoma State University’s graduate research methods class:

― In terms of what they considered most to be their community, almost equal numbers of respondents mentioned the county they live in (37%) or the city they live in (35%). Thirteen percent mentioned their neighborhood, while 5% said their state. Ten percent gave other responses.

― The respondents expressed largely positive views about the quality of life in the communities where they lived. Sixty-one percent said they were either satisfied (36%) or very satisfied (25%), compared with 6% who said they were either dissatisfied (4%) or very dissatisfied (2%). Thirty-two percent expressed mixed feelings about this.

― A large majority (86%) indicated they followed actions taken by local government either closely (39%) or somewhat closely (47%). Just 12% said they follow them a little, and 2% not at all.

― Three out of four respondents (75%) said they have attended a public meeting of a government body such as their local city council, county board of supervisors or a local school board or commission.

― Among those who attended such meetings, 82% said it was a city council or board of supervisors meeting, 56% a public meeting of another government body like the planning commission, 41% a school board meeting, 25% a town hall, and 21% mentioned other types of meetings. (Numbers add up to more than 100% due to multiple responses).

― Fifty-four percent said that having public meetings held virtually would make them more likely to attend. Thirty-six percent said this would not make much of a difference and 10% were not certain about this.

― When asked about several different ways they might offer their ideas and feedback to local officials, attending a neighborhood meeting was the most popular idea, with 59% saying they would be interested in doing that.

― Thirty-eight percent said they would be interested in attending a coffee with a city council or county board of supervisors member, while 35% said they would be interested in attending a town hall meeting with government officials.

― Fifty-four percent said they could not recall their city council, county board of supervisors or other local government body reaching out to ask their opinion about something. Thirty-six percent said they could recall being asked, and 10% were not certain if they had been asked to.

― Fifty-five percent felt that residents have reasonable opportunities to participate in government decisions that impact their community, while 25% said they did not, and 20% were not certain about this.

― A large majority (87%), said they would like their local government to ask their opinion about important issues they are considering in an annual survey of area residents.

― Sixty-eight percent indicated they would consider being on a local feedback panel for their local government where they would occasionally be polled about issues in their community as they come up.

― A large majority (79%) said they felt that communications between their local government and residents could be improved.

― Eighty-eight percent felt that creating an online newsletter to let residents know about important issues and other happenings in their city or area was a good idea.

― Sixty-nine percent said having an ombudsman who was specifically responsible for answering residents’ questions and navigating their local government was a good idea.

― Fifty-one percent thought that local governments making postings on their social media was a good idea.

― Sixty-two percent said they tried to contact one of their local elected representatives (city council or county board of supervisors).

― Fifty-eight percent said they had tried to contact one of their elected representatives in the California state Legislature (state Assembly or state Senate).

― Sixty-four percent indicated they had tried to contact one of their elected representatives in the U.S. Congress (House of Representatives or U.S. Senate).

― Among those who tried to reach one of their representatives on their city council or the county board of supervisors, 36% said they were either very satisfied (13%) or satisfied 23%) with the response they received. Twenty-five percent said they were either dissatisfied (15%) or very dissatisfied (10%) with it. Thirty-nine percent had mixed feelings about this.

― Among those who tried to reach one of their representatives in the state Legislature (state Assembly or state Senate), 42% said they were either very satisfied (17%) or satisfied (25%) with the response they received. Twenty-three percent said they were either dissatisfied (16%) or very dissatisfied (7%) with it. 35% expressed mixed feelings about this.