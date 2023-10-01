Close to Home: Looking for a loo in local parks

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I recently came back from a two-week trip to Scotland and Ireland. We drove all over the countries with a group of about 20 people over the age of 55. We did not panic though because every place we visited there were safe, clean restrooms. Such a different experience from here. These were small villages and large cities as well.

We love our parks here in Sonoma County. In fact, we have chosen to tax ourselves twice for parks and open spaces with the parks tax and the open space tax. Given that our most rapidly growing demographic is people over the age of 60, and that we pay the most for taxes, you would think local parks would be friendly and accessible to seniors. But they are not.

Every week I hear stories of seniors not able to use parks for hiking and health due to the lack of readily available and sanitary bathrooms.

While the failure to provide public bathrooms that are safe and sanitary is certainly a national disgrace and discrimination against seniors, it is more so in Sonoma County due to the double taxes we pay for parks. Preaching the benefits of open space and the health aspect of parks but not making them accessible to seniors is simply a contradiction and a slap in the face to older adults.

I’ve tested three of our most popular parks with a group of teenage girls in the foster system who I frequently take hiking: Taylor Mountain (both entrances), Crane Canyon in Rohnert Park and Helen Putnam in Petaluma. Only Helen Putnam has a temporary water station to wash hands. The other two don’t. And you ask, what was my friends’ response upon needing to use these restrooms (non-flush toilets)?

They said, “Disgusting,” “I’m afraid of touching anything, “We are going to get sick,” “Can we go find another bathroom?” Sometimes they just refuse and say, “I think I can wait.” But older adults don’t have the luxury of waiting.

The New York Times pointed out recently that in 2034, there will be more Americans past retirement age than there are children. Moreover, the challenges before us transcend race, geography and political ideology. There’s an urgency to confront the many issues facing older adults, but while the old men and women in Washington are trying to convince the nation they are not too old for their jobs, they have failed to prepare for the rest of us who are aging.

You never hear of anyone saying, “I’m going to run on one thing: preparing for our aging population.” Our society remains obsessed with youth, and far too many older adults feel invisible.

Parks are the great leveler in society. They are there for everyone (unless you are over 60 and need to use a bathroom). There are many issues of infrastructure that need to be addressed if we are to prepare for this huge shift in our demographic. Given the millions of dollars collected by the open space and parks taxes, shouldn’t parks be the first investment if we are to call ourselves a “senior friendly” county and cities?

Also, the county is investing millions of dollars in a new Equity Office. However, seniors are not included in that equation. It’s time to include them.

There is so much work to be done to prepare for our aging population. This needs to be done with compassion, intellect and urgency. I’m laying down the gauntlet. Speak up if you are over 60 or if you love someone who is. Parks need to be accessible to everyone, and seniors need clean toilets to use them.

Shirlee Zane is a former CEO of the Council on Aging and a former Sonoma County supervisor. She lives in Santa Rosa.

