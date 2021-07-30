Close to Home: Looking out for myself — and others

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

I keep meeting older adult friends or acquaintances in public who are not vaccinated and not wearing masks. They have multiple reasons for not being vaccinated, but many of them believe their personal health regime makes their immune system so powerful that there's no way that they would ever get infected.

Some of these people have felt free to come up and hug me without a mask on and then tell me that they're not vaccinated.

Their belief in their personal immunity is so strong that they refuse to believe they could become infected and spread the virus. Basically, they are not playing by the rules of the governor or medical scientists.

These people must feel that they’re 100% protected against the virus, while I am vaccinated but know that the vaccine is not 100% effective in all cases. In fact, there’s at least a 10% chance of breakthrough infection. So, these nonvaccinated individuals have convinced themselves largely through faith, and whatever system they’re using, that they're better off than anyone taking the vaccine. I’ve tried speaking with some of them, and for the most part they seem to be completely closed to any discussion of the science behind vaccines and viruses.

Some of the unvaccinated people have been following and listening to conspiracy theories on the internet and think the whole pandemic is a hoax. Others listen to pundits who preach the horrors of taking the vaccine. Still others are mad at pharmaceutical companies for charging so much money and give that as their reason for not taking the vaccine.

My concern is how the pleas from the politicians, including the president of the United States, for people to get vaccinated could possibly work with these types of people.

Then, of course, there’s a question of who’s taking care of whom. Since I’m vaccinated, I like to think that I’m helping to take care of the entire community, including the unvaccinated. Whereas they don’t seem to be concerned at all about the community because they believe they’re immune and couldn't possibly hurt anybody by passing along the virus.

Now many of them even refuse to wear masks in public, which would be the polite thing to do.

Julian Blair is a retired math and physical science professor. He lives in Santa Rosa.

