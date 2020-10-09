Close to Home: Losing more than ‘stuff’ in a fire

It has been three years since the Tubbs fire incinerated my house. When I close my eyes, I’m still there. In my closet, I pick up a thick blue folder from the top of my dresser. Inside, the aroma of oil pastels mingles with the trace of scented markers as my children’s cards and letters spill out. I pick up a letter my son, Diego, wrote 13 years ago, when he was 15. His lines are few and written in small script. Next, I select a card made from thick, white paper. A glittery sun shines at the top. Beneath the rays, Siena, then 13, filled the page with rounded letters, crossed-out words and flowing thoughts. What did my children write? I try to see their words, but the longer I search my memory, the farther I fall into a vortex of grays and black. To pull myself out of the spiral, I open my eyes and escape into a book.

Heather Furnas

A few months ago, I was going through my office at work, and I stumbled upon a sky-blue paper I had seen hundreds of times. Above a drawing of a curly haired girl and a pink-and-yellow heart, the paper said, “I love you Mama and Papa.” My curly haired Siena had given it to me 20 years earlier. That paper is the only thing left from her childhood, and nothing survived of Diego’s. Trembling, as if I were holding an original Jane Austen letter, I placed the paper in a folder labeled “My Only Treasure.” Today, it sits in my living room, ready to grab with the next evacuation.

Since the Tubbs fire, I have asked my children to buy me no presents. All I want are their letters, and I send them mine in return. The fire erased all written memory — my children’s cards, my journals and decades-old letters from friends and loved ones. Those private notes are the footprints we leave after a life is done. Oct. 9, 2017 wiped out my past, but my new history began when I raised a pen to paper.

Those who just recently lost their homes have my heart and my sympathy. In those first weeks, I had difficulty making decisions. If a toothbrush came in more than one color, the choice was so overwhelming, I walked out of the store. Work was the only stable thing in my life. Friends who had lost homes, too, became like family. It was too difficult to explain to others why their words hurt when they told me my loss was “only stuff.” Stuff is just stuff when it isn’t yours.

Sometimes things are pieces of ourselves.

Heather Furnas is a plastic surgeon. She lives in Rohnert Park.

